BORIS Johnson has survived a rebellion over his plans to impose new Coronavirus restrictions in England.
The Prime Minister faced a major test of his leadership tonight as dozens of Tories rebelled against his plans to introduce vaccine passports in the country.
The measures, which have been in place in Scotland and Wales for some months, have been under fire from Conservatives who have argued they are going too far to restrict people's freedoms.
Some have also argued they do not go far enough to protect the public and the NHS against the new Omicron variant of the virus.
In a series of votes in the Commons tonight, Mr Johnson's measures passed however he suffered the biggest rebellion of his premiership.
Around 101 Conservative MPs votes against the vaccine passport plans,with 38 voting against the wearing of masks in shops and on public transport.
It left the Prime Minister relying on Labour to support him in the implementation of vaccine passports in England.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment