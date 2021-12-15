“As the world recovers from COVID-19, we have the chance to take action to combat climate change and work together to reach net-zero emissions - doing nothing is not an option.”

Roz Smith is passionate about tackling climate change, you’d expect nothing less from someone whose job title has ‘Climate Emergency’ in it.

Renfrewshire declared a climate emergency in 2019 and Roz – Climate Emergency Lead Officer at Renfrewshire Council - has been recruited to help develop the plan as the region aims to be net-zero by 2030.

Above, Roz Smith, Climate Emergency Lead Officer

Innovation is central to achieving this, exemplified by the work with landscape architecture design experts erz to research the potential of climate resilient town centres and by the construction of Scotland’s first ever fifth-generation low carbon heating network at innovation district AMIDS.

The Council’s Energy Management Unit is also exploring an opportunity to deliver large-scale, renewable electricity using photovoltaic panels at a former landfill site, while zero energy homes are the focus of another climate change collaboration.

Roz adds: “The progressive approach and ambition being shown by Renfrewshire Council is hugely important and through the many projects underway, we are leading by example. Initial research suggests the Council only contributes about 3% of the area's total carbon emissions which shows the importance of partnership working, sharing knowledge and facilitating others so that collectively we can achieve our goal of making Renfrewshire a cleaner, happier and healthier place to live, visit, work and invest.

“The pandemic highlighted people's ability to adapt and change quickly and there is a real opportunity to build on things like the desire to shop local, embracing daily exercise, active travel and the reduction of food waste - all positive behaviours that were seen during lockdown that would be great for us all to continue.

“People are all on different stages of the journey so we need to put social justice at the heart of what we do and through our plan for Net-Zero, we can improve people's lives, take people out of poverty, advance equality of opportunity, and create sustainable green jobs.”

Woodlands being created at Gleniffer Braes Country Park

Climate action at Renfrewshire Council

£1million Climate Change Action Fund

Cross-party committee driving change

Climate Panel for residents to shape decision making and further forum for local businesses

Signatory to the Edinburgh Declaration international agreement to protect biodiversity

One-third of Council vehicles now use alternative fuels

Scotland’s first fifth-generation low carbon heating network supplying facilities at innovation district AMIDS

Carbon-neutral PPE for our waste collection teams

19.5acre woodland being created at Gleniffer Braes Country Park as part of the Clyde Climate Forest

Waste diverted from landfill through the Clyde Valley Waste Partnership

School project fund for wildflower areas and growing grounds

£38million Levelling Up funding to improve public transport connections between Paisley, AMIDS and Glasgow Airport

Paisley to Renfrew active travel route through the Clyde Mission Fund

Renfrewshire Council electric vehicles

Future of Scottish manufacturing heating up thanks to low carbon system

Scotland’s home for manufacturing innovation AMIDS is being developed in Renfrewshire, creating a cluster of companies and research centres driving forward advanced manufacturing.

Facilities here, like the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS), will be supporting green innovation so it’s fitting they’ll receive heating and hot water from the first-of-its-kind low carbon renewable energy network.

Producing 90% less carbon emissions than traditional gas boilers, construction of the highly sustainable system is well underway, complete with a new energy centre and 3.7km of underground distribution pipes.

It’s funded by the Council and by the Scottish Government's Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme and Kate Forbes, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy, met apprentices from renewable engineering experts FES Energy as the first pipe was lowered into position.

Renfrewshire Council Chief Executive Alan Russell

New Chief Executive firmly focused on green growth

Alan Russell has recently started in his role as Chief Executive of Renfrewshire Council and has reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to consider climate change in every decision taken.

Joining the Council in 1998, Russell was previously the Director of Finance and Resources and replaces Sandra Black after she announced her retirement following 40-years public service.

Current Chair of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) Local Government Directors of Finance (Scotland) and having been responsible for the council’s transformation programme in his prior post, Russell is already well aware of the significant steps being taken to support the aim for Renfrewshire to be net-zero by 2030.

He said: “I am delighted to be appointed as Chief Executive and continue the great work our teams deliver every day to build strong and safe communities and improve opportunities for everyone who lives and works in Renfrewshire.

“We have big issues to tackle –a full recovery from the pandemic, mental health, inequality and climate change and the council has a critical role to play as a place leader at the forefront of each agenda, leading by example and working with communities, business and partners to drive real change.

“The recent COP26 event in Glasgow has shone a spotlight on the issues we face to work together to tackle climate change. Like the pandemic, this is likely to impact more on the most vulnerable in our society and this will undoubtedly be a key focus for us now and in the years ahead.

“Renfrewshire Council has already made important strides to reduce our carbon emissions wherever possible, highlighting to other local organisations what can be achieved.”