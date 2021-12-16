By Mary Glasgow

WE know the last two years has been hard for every family in Scotland. Some families have been pushed to crisis point as a result of the pandemic and its associated restrictions.

In these uncertain and overwhelming times, children and families are reaching out to the people they trust for support. At Children 1st our work to keep children safe has always relied on building strong, trusting relationships with their families.

A month ago, “Omicron” wasn’t in our lexicon but as we have all been learning since March 2020: how quickly things change. The First Minister’s cautious update to parliament this week re-introduced guidance to temper the spread of Covid while highlighting the particular challenges of this more transmissible variant, making it clear that further restrictions may yet be required.

Throughout the duration of the pandemic, we have kept talking with families – to help us understand exactly what they need and how we could support them best as we emerged into the new normal. We heard from families that the restrictions, rightly put into place to protect lives, nevertheless came at a heavy cost. Overnight, children were unable to access important relationships with their friends, their teachers and trusted adults at nursery and school, and their wider family.

Whatever happens next in the pandemic, we must see children’s rights and wellbeing prioritised. The services that are there to educate, care for and protect children must continue to be open to every child amidst any further action to control Covid.

The First Minister has acknowledged that children have disproportionately borne the brunt of the pandemic and restrictions. The impact of two academic years of disrupted education was highlighted in data published this week showing that just 56 per cent of P1, P4 and P7 children living in areas considered to be “deprived” are at their expected level for literacy.

Less precisely measurable is how the pandemic and restrictions have affected children’s relationships, their wellbeing and their emotional and mental health. Families have told us that during lockdown, their children were devastated by the trauma of separation, loss, bereavement, family tension and relationship breakdown. As we continue to live with Covid, our critical, national focus on keeping children safe and protected cannot be lost as any new restrictions are announced.

Our Parentline Service is delivered by specially trained staff and volunteers, who provide whole family centred support with compassion and kindness. We know it has been a hard couple of years, and we are here to help with practical and emotional support, from everyday challenges to moments of crisis. We’re here for every family in Scotland and we’re here throughout the festive period.

Children 1st Parentline can be called free on 08000 28 22 33 or start a webchat on our website. We will listen without judgment and give you the support and advice that’s best for you and your family and to help you cope with the stress and anxiety money worries can cause. Don’t keep your worries to yourself – we can help.

Mary Glasgow is Chief Executive, Children 1st