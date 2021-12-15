THE SCOTTISH and Welsh governments have issued a joint call for urgent talks with the Home Office, amid growing concerns over the asylum situation in the country.

Shona Robison, Scotland's social justice secretary, and her Welsh counterpart Jane Hut, have written to Priti Patel this morning.

The pair have offered to work "constructively" with the Home Secretary on plans to reduce the number of people trying to cross the English Channel, risking their lives in small boats to get to the UK.

It comes after 27 people drowned last month while trying to make the treacherous journey.

The social justice ministers said: "We write jointly following the tragedy which occurred in the English Channel on 24 November, where 27 people lost their lives seeking to cross to the UK.

"Whilst this is the biggest loss of life in one incident this year we know that there are numerous reports of other individual deaths, with the International Organisation for Migration, reporting that 166 people have been recorded as dead or missing after undertaking this perilous journey since 2014."

They added that while all governments agreed more must be done to stop the crossings, "we do not believe that increased marine or beach patrols, diversion, criminalisation, changes to legal status or reduced support to those who arrive in the UK, that the UK Government proposes will solve this issue."

They continued: "We therefore want to offer to work together constructively with you on proposals which can seek to end any further tragic waste of human life and ensure a humanitarian solution and seek an urgent meeting to fully discuss."

The Home office has been contacted for comment.