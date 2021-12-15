In a new outreach project that aims to inspire pupils to consider the global ripple effects of sustainability, Sarah Shanahan, Senior Portfolio Operations Lead at Jacobs, explains how the company's Butterfly Effect programme will change attitudes far and wide

EVERY day we make decisions; about what to eat, what to wear, how to travel and where to go.

And with a current global population of almost eight billion people – set to rise to more than 8.5 by 2030 – these choices have a real and lasting effect on us and our planet.

We are each responsible for refining our own behaviour in a climate positive direction, while also inspiring and educating the next generation.

And many of our young people are keen for action. Global movements like last year’s Mock COP26, which united young people from over 140 countries, and this year’s COP26 Youth Summit are vital in giving young people the means to express themselves on climate change and how we preserve our planet.

As a geology graduate from the University of Glasgow, I’ve loved working in a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) career, delivering our portfolio of projects through a social impact lens to support what’s right for society and the environment.

As a STEAM Ambassador, I’m passionate about inspiring young people about STEAM careers and have spent several years helping to create beneficial social impact and a lasting legacy through a community education programme for a major Scottish infrastructure scheme.

I’ve learned that if we want to create a long-term and sustainable behavioural shift toward climate change and our environ-ment, we need to engage, educate and embed those traits early in our future generation, so they are inspired to do things better.

At Jacobs, we’ve developed the Butterfly Effect, our Climate Change Education Programme, to enthuse and inform primary school pupils to make smart choices, so that the ripple effects of their actions will impact positively on climate change.

Working hand-in-hand with teachers, our programme works with young people under 12 years old, for eight weeks, every year for seven years, giving them the information, knowledge and understanding they need to consider sustainability in every decision they make.

The Butterfly Effect covers eight themes aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Water, Plastics, Waste, Carbon, Biodiversity, Food, Human Rights and Lives, and Jobs of the Future. The topics are teacher-led and can be adapted to the needs of each class.

Activities are differentiated by age group and are flexible enough to last anywhere from 15 to 90 minutes. We provide a mentor to work with the teachers throughout the topics and they provide insight into their experience working in STEAM.

Using this ‘little and often’ approach, the online programme covers all areas of the curriculum and is intended to be delivered throughout the school summer term. Easy to follow, themed and fully virtual activity sheets encourage fun learning, and teachers can tailor activities to suit different pupil needs.

We involve the whole school community – engaging parents through homework extension activities and supporting teachers with the latest information and resources.

We deliberately drive inclusion into the Butterfly Effect by pairing schools from diverse geographies and backgrounds. In the module focused on Human Rights and Lives, for example, we help schools to partner and exchange knowledge, so they can build connections for the long term.

The classroom gains real-life context and relevance, while upskilling teachers in STEAM subjects and climate change topics.

Critically, we know that by taking eight weeks in each of the seven years to reinforce the learning from this programme we have a real opportunity to embed knowledge and decision-making which will last a lifetime.

Our programme audience is a global community of 6-12 year old pupils, their teachers and our scientists.

In the initial programme roll-out, we have primary schools participating from diverse urban and rural areas, ranging from one class of five pupils across the entire school, to more than 600 pupil schools based in metropolitan areas, including Glasgow.

The Butterfly Effect is Jacobs’ primary STEAM activity, available as a resource for Jacobs’ growing team of STEAM ambassadors globally – encompassing a wider and varied geography, ensuring that voices and ideas are heard and shared at a local, regional, national and international level.

If you’re connected with a school who may be interested in taking part in the Butterfly Effect programme , simply contact GlobalSTEAM@jacobs.com for more information.

