THE SCOTTISH Secretary has defended Boris Johnson amid claims he is a bigger threat to the future of the United Kingdom than the Scottish independence campaign.

Alister Jack was heckled by MPs during Scottish Questions this morning, and asked to name positive attributes of the Prime Minister.

Mr Jack praised Mr Johnson as a "man of optimism and vision" while also praising his role in Brexit and the vaccine rollout, but faced mocking taunts from those assembled on the opposition benches.

Labour shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said: “Every day there are more and more revelations about the Prime Minister and this Government breaking their own lockdown rules.

“It’s truly one rule for them and one for the rest of us.

“As the country cancelled Christmas last year, the Prime Minister had a party or three. They’ve lost all moral authority to lead this country – scandal, sleaze and cronyism writ large.

“Even the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross was asked three times on the media at the weekend if he could think of any positive attributes for the PM and couldn’t answer.

“So can I ask the Secretary of State can he think of any positive attributes for the Prime Minister and tell me any reason why this morally bankrupt Prime Minister isn’t a bigger threat to the union than any nationalist?”

Mr Jack replied at Scotland questions: “Absolutely without any difficulty I can.

“He’s a man of optimism, he’s a man of vision, he’s a man who delivered the trade deal running up to Christmas last year when no-one said he could, he showed courage, he showed foresight in investing in the vaccine development, and he’s gone on to deliver the fastest rollout in Europe.”

Mr Murray replied: “I congratulate the Secretary of State for his reading skills and I notice the Secretary of State didn’t use the word honesty – there’s a surprise.

“I know the Secretary of State has cancelled his own Christmas party this year so I look forward to seeing the photographs in the press shortly.”

The Labour MP also raised concerns for the hospitality sector in Scotland given new Covid restrictions and asked how Westminster and Holyrood could work together to provide support.

Mr Jack recognised the sector is “under a lot of pressure” and said the Treasury announced it is giving the Scottish Government “certainty over their finances”.

He added: “What the Scottish Government has failed to do is to set out what measures they believe are right for Scotland and how much these would cost.”

SNP MP Mhairi Black challenged Mr Jack on whether he had attended any Christmas parties in Downing Street, and asked if he thought Mr Johnson should resign.

The Paisley MP said: "Is it not the case that the best chance this Prime Minister has of saving the Union and rebuilding trust in our Covid response is by resigning?

Mr Jack, who earlier confirmed he did not attend any festive gatherings last year, replied: “If we’re talking about majorities, the First Minister failed to get a majority in May and actually let’s be clear, less than a third of Scots voted for her in May.

“Our focus and the Prime Minister’s focus is on fighting this pandemic and then recovery from this pandemic.”