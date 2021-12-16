I almost dread to ask. What do people make of Britain now? I mean, what do people make of it after Brexit and Boris Johnson and Prince Andrew and all the rest of it? The scandal. The chaos. The shame. I suppose what I’m really asking is: to what extent have the last few years damaged “Brand Britain”? Is there still some life left in it?

If you think you know the answer to my questions already, I don’t blame you. Look at the evidence. The Duke of York squirming in his chair, sweat forming on his brow, possibly. Boris Johnson losing his um way during an um er speech. And all those pictures of Tory Christmas gatherings. Here’s to Covid restrictions! Let’s party! Bit by bit, drip by drip, you can imagine the effect it’s having on Britain’s reputation.

But I might have some surprising news for you because Brand Britain may not be in such bad shape after all, although it depends on who you speak to. Ask Nicola Sturgeon or Ian Blackford or, I suspect, most Scottish nationalists – and a fair number of Scottish Tories as well to be fair – and they’ll say that Britain’s reputation is in a ditch, dragged there by Johnson and all the rest of them.

However, the damage that has been done, and is being done, by Johnson needs a bit of perspective. There’s no question that a bad leader can do a lot of damage to a country’s reputation and influence. Donald Trump, for example, crashed his way through the goodwill and trust of the US, and it has real-life consequences for America’s ability to achieve its objectives abroad.

People like Trump and Johnson don’t hang around forever though, and the reputation of the countries they lead is also influenced by other, deeper factors: its education system, its popular culture, its media, its businesses. All of those factors, despite the wrecking ball of Johnson, have an effect on a country’s reputation and whether people like it and respect it.

And the good news here is that, in Britain’s case, it seems to be working. For a few years now, Ipsos Mori has been asking young people in the G20 for their opinions on different countries and the latest survey has thrown up a really interesting result: the UK is in number one position i.e. in the eyes of educated young people, the UK is top for attractiveness and trust. You may be surprised by that. I was.

What’s particularly interesting is that Brexit and Johnson and all that mess doesn’t appear to have affected our reputation; in fact, it’s improved. In 2016, Ipsos Mori, commissioned by the British Council, found that 71% of educated young people across the G20 rated the UK highly for overall attractiveness. In 2020 the score was 74%. And it’s now 75%.

One of the key factors seems to be trust in Britain’s institutions – the parliament, courts, the BBC, and so on. These institutions have a formidable reputation and are still resilient, even in the face of a bad Tory government. And people abroad can see that. In the survey, more people identified the UK as a positive global influence than any other country.

And the reassuring thing about all of this is that it has proper, real consequences. People decide what to do, where to go, and where to invest, based on their impressions, and their impressions of Britain are good. Our reputation in Europe has undoubtedly been damaged by the Northern Ireland protocol debacle, but it would seem that even that incompetence and recklessness is not enough to damage some of the more profound ways in which Britain is seen around the world.

The obvious point to make is that we shouldn’t take it for granted. The British Council, as politely as it could, has pointed out that policymakers need to be aware of the risks to the UK’s reputation posed by current events, of which Brexit is the most obvious. Continue to chip away at our reputation as liberal, open and outward-looking – with a new Tory human rights act perhaps? – and it could still have real consequences. A less trusted UK is a less powerful UK. A less liked UK is a diminished one.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of the Herald.