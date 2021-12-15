THE TREASURY is to give the Scottish Government £220m to help tackle the covid pandemic.

However the First Minister said the situation is "worse" than she previously thought, claiming Scotland will receive £48m less than it had planned as result of the measures.

The SNP has described the funding pledge as "smoke and mirrors" after the Treasury claimed it was "extra" cash.

It later emerged the funds were being provided earlier than they normally would be, but were still part of the planned Barnett Consequential figure due to go to Holyrood early next year.

Yesterday Nicola Sturgeon criticised the UK Government in her key address to Parliament, claiming that due to a lack of funding she was unable to implement all the measures she would like for public health protection.

It is thought this would have included more restrictions on businesses as Omicron cases continue to rise across the country.

As the Treasury announced the early cash just minutes before Ms Sturgeon's speech, the First Minister was not aware of the measures until being questioned about them by Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

In response to the £220m confirmation this evening, Ms Sturgeon said "As feared, this is not ‘additional’ money - it is being brought forward from money we were expecting in January and had already budgeted for.

But it’s actually more concerning than than that.

"The net effect of yesterday’s Treasury announcement appears to be that [The Scottish Government] is £48m worse off than we thought we were before the announcement.

"The total we were expecting in January was £268m…we have just been told the actual amount is £220m.

"There is though a more fundamental point. Each of the 4 UK governments is responsible for protecting public health in their own country.

"But only when UKG takes decisions for England is funding triggered, leaving the rest of us trying to protect health with one hand tied."