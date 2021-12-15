SCOTLAND'S finance secretary has demanded more cashf rom the Treasury after it announced it would release £220m of funds early to help tackle Covid.

In a letter sent to the Chancellor this evening, Kate Forbes said the amount was "entirely inadequate" and it had already been budgeted for prior to the Omicron variant outbreak.

It comes after the SNP accused the Treasury fo 'smoke and mirrors' when it announced it would be giving devolved governments additional funding to help with the pandemic.

It later emerged the funding was advanced cash which was already planned to be provided in Janaury.

This evening Nicola Sturgeon claimed the move would actually leave Scotland £48m worse off than her ministers had previously thought.

Now Ms Forbes has urged the Chancellor to reconsider, arguing the funding will not help Scotland deliver public health protections.

She wrote: "Whilst I recognise and appreciate the early confirmation of forthcoming consequentials, I consider it entirely inadequate given the scale of the challenge we face from Omicron."

She said the £220m was not "additional funding" as it " essentially covers two items the Scottish Government had been previously notified of or represents anticipated funding related to pre-Omicron levels of Covid."

The finance secretary added that the cash was "quite clearly not additional" and said: "Indeed, not only is this funding quite clearly not additional, given £268 million of consequentials had been anticipated and largely budgeted for, the net effect of the announcement yesterday is to reduce our ability to fund public health measures not increase it."

The Scottish Government previously called for additional funds from the Treasury to enable it to restart measures such as furlough, in the event of sector-wide closures due to Omicron.

The Treasury said its announcement was in response to concerns and requests from devolved governments.

A UK Government source this evening dismissed claims by the First Minister that Scotland would be worse off, and urged her to stop playing politics.

They said: "This is utter nonsense. The Scottish Government is getting an extra £220 million to tackle Covid. The Scottish Government will get all the money it is due and the matter is being constantly evaluated.

“We have had intensive talks with the Scottish Government about the money and we are determined to work constructively with them to tackle the pandemic.

"Now is not the time for political games. Rather than manufacturing rows, the focus of us all should be on fighting Omicron."