PROPOSALS to abolish Scotland's controversial not proven verdict and give victims of crime and their families more rights are published today by the Scottish Tories.

MSP Jamie Greene said his Victims Law plan would “overhaul” Scotland’s justice system.

The member’s bill would implement seven key changes if adopted, some of which already have widespread support across the Holyrood chamber.

Besides abolishing Scotland’s not proven verdict - an acquittal delivered in almost half of rape and attempted rape cases - the proposed legislation would also implement Michelle’s law, giving victims a greater say when criminals are considered for release from prison.

It is named after Michelle Stewart, a 17-year-old who was murdered in 2008.

The package of measures also includes Suzanne’s Law, which would let the authorities deny murderers release if they refuse to reveal the site of a victim’s body.

It is named after Suzanne Pilley, who is believed to have been buried in remote Argyll by David Gilroy after she went missing in 2010.

Other plans include statutory time scales for fatal accident inquiries, which often take years to begin; improving the information given to victims of crime about their case and offenders; and allowing all victims of crime to make a statement about its impact in court.

Mr Greene, his party’s justice spokesman, said the proposals were some of “the most ambitious proposals for an opposition Bill ever” and could “make a huge difference” to the lives of victims and their families”.

He said: “It would fundamentally overhaul Scotland’s justice system and fix serious flaws that cause a great deal of pain for victims of crime.

“Far too often, the SNP’s soft-touch justice system lets criminals away lightly.

“This detailed and sensible Bill would change that and instead put victims first.

“I urge stakeholders to participate in my consultation and I urge politicians from all parties to rally behind it.”

In a Holyrood debate yesterday, Mr Greene also said “time has run out” for the not proven verdict, with a consensus now backing its removal for the first time in over 150 years of reform bids.

He called for the end of the verdict without delay, but the Scottish Government, while accepting there was a “strong case that can be made for abolition”, said it wanted to carry on with its own consultation on the issue

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said research had found jurors had inconsistent views on what the verdict meant and how it differed from not guilty, and noted that rape and attempted rape cases had a higher rate of not proven verdicts.

However, a recent survey of lawyers in Scotland found 70% thought the verdict should stay.

He said: “There is clearly a breadth of informed, principled opinion on this matter and we owe it to all in the justice system to robustly consider and where appropriate challenge those views.

“What’s needed is a holistic, evidence-based approach that addresses the whole system.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur also said the not proven verdict "doesn’t really sit well in a modern legal context, not least because there is no fixed legal definition of this verdict.”

The not proven verdict can be “confusing for the public” and “often stigmatising for an accused person, by appearing not to clear them of charges”.