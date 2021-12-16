An online Covid calculator has identified Scotland's local authorities at high risk of being a virus super-hotspot over Christmas.

Devised by Imperial College London, the website predicts which parts of the country have the greatest probability of seeing cases rise above 100 per 100,000, which it classes as a 'hotspot’ on December 25.

Using that definition, all areas except Na h-Eileanan Siar and the Orkney and Shetland Islands are deemed at a risk of more than 95% - with cases soaring amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant.

However, the tool is also used to predict even greater hotspots – areas in which there is a probability of reaching more than 500 cases per week.

Almost everywhere in Scotland is to be a 'hotspot' over Christmas with more than 100 cases per week

West Lothian was deemed to be the most likely in the country to become a super hotspot between December 19 and Christmas Day, sitting at a 98% probability of reaching more than 500 cases that week.

Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire sit slightly behind at 95%, with South Lanarkshire at 94%.

Areas predicted to have more than 500 cases per week

According to the website, which can be viewed here, North Lanarkshire is next on the list (87%), followed by West Dunbartonshire (86%), Midlothian (84%) and East Ayrshire (83%).

The website uses data on daily reported cases and weekly reported deaths and mathematics modelling to report a probability that a local authority will become a hotspot in the following week.

Probability of more than 500 cases per week, per area:

Aberdeen City - 38%

Aberdeenshire – 31%

Angus – 5%

Argyll and Bute – 24%

Clackmannanshire – 35%

Na h-Eileanan Siar – 7%

Dumfries and Galloway – 11%

Dundee City – 15%

East Ayrshire – 83%

East Dunbartonshire – 81%

East Lothian – 64%

East Renfrewshire – 95%

Edinburgh City – 76%

Falkirk – 78%

Fife – 54%

Glasgow City – 74%

Highland – 23%

Inverclyde – 51%

Midlothian – 84%

Moray – 54%

North Ayrshire – 95%

North Lanarkshire – 87%

Orkney – 0%

Perth and Kinross – 58%

Renfrewshire – 95%

Scottish Borders – 7%

Shetland Islands – 0%

South Ayrshire – 68%

South Lanarkshire – 94%

Stirling – 65%

West Dunbartonshire – 86%

West Lothian – 98%

It comes as further coronavirus restrictions may “potentially” be needed before Christmas to curb the spread of Omicron, John Swinney has warned as a health expert advised the country needs “to be ready for the worst case scenario”.

Professor James Chalmers said the measures First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has now put in place to restrict household mixing may slow the spread of the Omicron variant, but they are not enough to reverse the rise in infections.

Ms Sturgeon has told Scots that gatherings should be limited to no more than three households, with this advice coming after people were told to cancel work Christmas parties.

Meanwhile businesses are being urged to put measures in place to “step up” protections against the virus.

Prof Chalmers, chairman of respiratory research at Dundee University, said he viewed the First Minister’s announcement as “a holding statement”.

Mr Swinney said the guidance announced on Tuesday is expected to be in place over Hogmanay and into the new year.

But when asked if more restrictions could be put in place before Christmas, he added: “Potentially that could be the case, but we want to avoid that.

“We hope we have done enough in the announcements that were made yesterday and we hope members of the public and businesses will work with us in a co-operative spirit to make sure we can take these provisions forward.”

Scotland has recorded 265 new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 561, the latest figures show.

The statistics published by the Scottish Government record 5,155 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 22 deaths, taking the total number of deaths to 9,746.

However, statistics also published on Wednesday by the National Records of Scotland – which include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19 – suggest a total of 12,303 people have died with the virus.

To view the Imperial College London hotspot projection map, visit here.