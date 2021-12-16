HUMZA Yousaf has insisted Scotland’s care homes are “absolutely safe” after some families refused to let elderly loved ones be discharged from hospital into them.

The Health Secretary said a range of safety measures were in place to ensure there was no repeat of the lethal outbreaks in homes at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

He said hospitals were now trying to move delayed discharge patients to community settings “at pace” in expectation of a surge in Omicron-related cases.

However, despite these patients being well enough to leave hospital, some were refusing to go into care homes, with almost 30 cases of refusal in Edinburgh alone.

In recent months there have been around 1,600 beds occupied each day by delayed discharge patients in Scotland’s hospitals.

Care homes became synonymous with Covid at the start of the outbreak, accounting for half of all deaths in the initial wave of the virus.

Besides many residents being elderly and weak, patients were also transferred from hospitals into care homes without being tested for the virus, potentially seeding infections.

At least 1,300 elderly patients were discharged in March and April 2020 without testing.

However since then staff and residents have been vaccinated, and there was not a repeat of the surge in cases last winter.

On BBC Radio Scotland today, Mr Yousaf said there had been a “really worrying rise in cases” in recent days, with the Omicron surging from six per cent to 36.5% in a week.

He said: “This variant is the fastest, most transmissible variant we have seen during the pandemic. Even the best case scenario could be extremely challenging if we don’t take measures to protect ourselves. That’s why the First Minister made her announcement on Tuesday asking people to minimise their social contacts as best they possibly can.”

Asked if hospitals were being asked to discharge patients in readiness for an “onslaught” of Covid cases, he said: “Absolutely. Even before this new variant we knew there would be extreme challenges for our NHS during the winter.

“That’s why I announced [an extra] £300million, and the bulk of that money actually was for social care, so we can get those 1500-odd people who are in our hospitals and are safe to be discharged to get them out of hospitals and get them into a community setting.

“That is happening at pace, but the trouble is the demand is still coming through the front door. If I was to make one appeal to the public it’s [that] you can help us with this.

“When I was talking to Edinburgh City Council yesterday, they were telling me that there was 28 people and families who refused to be discharged.

“So they were clinically safe to be discharged, an interim care home space had been found for them, we were paying for that, but there was refusal there.”

Asked about making it safe fo patients to be transferred into care homes, given the issues at the start of the pandemic, Mr Yousaf said: “We have safe testing and clinical pathways for people to go into care homes. Care homes, we know, are absolutely safe.

“If there’s an outbreak in a care home you will not be transferred to it.

“Of course you wouldn’t be transferred to it.

“So we’re working really hard. I’m personally looking at this issue on a daily basis, as you’d expect. But our health and social care partnerships are deeply involved in a granular level.

“So, look, we’re doing all of that.

“But I can’t get away from the fact that, given Covid pressures, given other respiratory viruses, given the pent-up demand of Covid and the indirect effect that has had over the last 20 months, this is going to be an extremely, extremely challenging winter.”

He said individual health boards would decide whether to cancel operations and elective surgeries to cope with Covid cases, and that that had already started in some areas.

“These are really tough decisions that health boards are making on a board-by-board basis,” he said, with the Government keeping the situation under daily review.



