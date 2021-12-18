“IT doesn’t matter if it’s a 10am or a 7pm, you give them the same show!”

The words of the late, great, Gerard Kelly have rung in my ears ever since I made my professional stage-debut opposite both him and Karen Dunbar in the Glasgow King's Theatre 2009/10 pantomime, Aladdin. Kelly’s words chimed with my actor self and I swore no matter how much my weary limbs ached on my peerie-heels, I would never ‘phone-in’ a performance.

There can be an attitude that Christmas shows aren’t as ‘worthy’ as Shakespeare. A little lowbrow. Bah-humbug to that! Having performed in both I can testify the former requires equal acting-craft but greater stamina to get through the 2 show days and 6 day weeks. On my podcast The Cultural Coven my much-loved guests, panto-stalwarts, Elaine C Smith and Grant Stott agree. So why do we do it? Well, because we recall the magic of theatre as a child and more rewarding than any standing-ovation is hearing the children’s excited squeals as the lights dim or their invested scream-backs.

My love affair with theatre began early when attending Lyceum Christmas shows with my primary school and later with family. Joyful, belly-laugh shows! A magical bubble of escapism.

Theatre is often viewed as superfluous, however, my 8-year-old (and 2021) self would refute that. Christmas stories carry moral, hopeful tales – anchors I scoured for as I worried about my sick mother. ‘See, Nicola, sad situations can have happy endings.’ Through theatre I could see how I might handle difficult situations.

Walking through those grand doors, if only once a year, meant so much.

So when I heard that some Scottish councils were banning schools from attending panto this year due to the pandemic, my heart sank. As part of a shielding household my intention is never to downplay the risks associated with Covid.

However, as an actor, there is a small lace of irony in this being the ‘banned place.’ Pre-pandemic it was not unusual to hear actors complain “not another health and safety-check” to our stringent stage-managers as we walked around smelling like a distillery in our boil-washed, vodka-doused costumes, to kill any germs within a 50 mile radius. Sadder still, as theatres have adapted to the current Covid climate with socially-distanced, reduced cast-sizes.

Devastating financial impact on theatre aside, the depressing part of these council decisions for me is the loss of escapism for children who have experienced a surreal 2 years. For many their first theatre-going experience and the creation of these life-long habits begins at school.

I fear we may now be losing a generation of theatre-goers. Theatre inspires creative, thinking minds and in a world facing life-changing issues such as climate-change I believe we will need children who grow into adults with vivid imaginations, problem-solvers able to challenge the status-quo and help provide the solutions which could quite literally save us all.

Big thoughts aside…nothing beats a child's laughter.

Roll on the theatre tannoy announcement, “Corona has left the building!”

Nicola Roy is an actress and the host of the @CulturalCoven podcast