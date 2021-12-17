BORIS Johnson has said he takes responsibility for the shock Tory defeat in the North Shropshire byelection, but blamed poor communication rather than bad behaviour.

The Prime Minister gave his first result to the Liberal Democrat victory in the previously rock-solid Tory seat on a visit to a vaccination centre in London.

The LibDems overturned a Tory majority of 23,000 to win by almost 6,000 votes after highlighting sleaze and reports of Downing Street and Tory HQ parties during lockdown.

The Conservatives had held the seat almost continously since the 1830s.

Mr Johnson said it was a "very disappointing" night for his party.

He said: “I totally understand people’s frustrations, I hear what the voters are saying.

“In all humility, I’ve got to accept that verdict”.

Asked if he took responsibility for the defeat, he said: "I do. I think my job is to get over what we're doing more effectively."

He accepted the row over parties in Downing Street last year had "obstructed" the task of informing voters about the government's agenda.

He said that over the last few weeks, people have been hearing about a “constant litany of stuff about politicians”, and not about their priorities.

Asked which errors on his watch were to blame for the defeat, he said: “I think that people are frustrated and I understand that… Basically what’s been going wrong… is that in the last few weeks some things have been going very well, but what the people have been hearing… is just a constant litany of stuff about politics and politicians and stuff that isn’t about them and isn’t about the things that we can do to make life better.

“And so to that extent, of course, you’re right – and I think the job of the Government is to make people like you… interested in the booster rollout and in skills, and in housing, and in everything else that we’re doing.

“And unfortunately, you’re totally right, we haven’t been able to get the focus on those issues.”

He went on: “I think my job is to get over what we’re doing more effectively and to show people that, as a result of the fastest vaccine rollout and the fastest booster rollout in Europe, that we’ve got more jobs than before the pandemic began…

“I’ve got to put my hands up and say ‘have I failed to get that message across in the last few weeks? Has it been obscured by all this other stuff?’ Yes, I’m afraid it has.”

He said he needed to “fix” issues such as reported Number 10 parties and the funding of the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

“Those questions are exactly the kind of questions about politics and politicians and all those kind of things, the running of government, that I’m going to have to fix of course.

“But the real issue people want to focus on is what we’re doing to sort out the NHS, the investment we are putting in to get us through a very tough time and what we are doing to tackle the pandemic.”

Senior Tory backbencher Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown has said the party had paid the price for a series of “self-inflicted own goals”.

Sir Geoffrey, the treasurer of the backbench 1922 Committee, warned against a “big blame game” but said Mr Johnson must look at how he governs the country.

He told Sky News: “We have got to calm down. It is not a morning that we want to be contemplating a big blame game or a big change, we just need to work out what we need to do in the future.

“He has got to go away and work out how he can conduct himself and govern this country in a way that avoids these sorts of issues.

“I want him to succeed, I am giving him the benefit of the doubt. But in doing that, as one of his seasoned backbenchers, I am asking him to think carefully how he governs the country and avoid these self-inflicted measures.”

Sir Geoffrey said Mr Johnson needs to apologise if Downing Street staff are found to have held Christmas parties last year in breach of Covid restrictions.

“I think it is always a good idea to be completely honest with people,” the MP said.

“He needs to come clean with the country and apologise if rules were broken and then hopefully we can move on from that issue.”