As imagined by Brian Beacom

TEE hee! Couldn’t have turned out better, could it? North Shropshire. What a beautiful constituency.

Now, I’m going to have to trot out the official line here and put on a Lewis Hamilton face and say, ‘We’re disappointed, but we accept the decision blah blah...’

But between you and me, I couldn’t be happier if I were Max Verstappen’s girlfriend on race night.

Boris is no longer at the races with the 1922 Committee. He backed Owen Paterson to the hilt, then dumped him like a bin man on overtime.

Now, the Prime Minister has long been seen as a clueless clown, nothing new there, but now he’s considered a vote-losing clueless clown.

Of course, I don’t want to be seen to gloat. Which brings me to my Christmas card. I chose to look a little regal and imperious rather than take on the full Amanda Holden.

And it has worked, hasn’t it? I’m already being touted by Betfred as the hot contender.

Yes, I know I’ve I’ve taken a little bit of flak in the past, perhaps a little criticism over my allowing of illegal arms shipments to Saudi, for example.

I’ve been called a ‘Poundshop Thatcher’, and someone said the speech I gave about there not being enough British cheese suggested I’d been kicked in the head by a horse. But British food IS best, except for the rubbish you lot eat, of course. I once lived in Paisley, so I know what I’m talking about.

OK, and I posed on a tank in Estonia. But didn’t Jane Fonda do similar in Vietnam, and her leotard and leg warmers videos still sold billions?

You’ve got to look at my successes. Boy, I’m so hot right now I could enter Walk the Line and make Maya Jama look non-descript.

Just look at the trade deal I’ve pulled off with Australia. It could mean billions to us, in, like a billion years. And tell me this; what child doesn’t want a boomerang for Christmas? Who amongst us doesn’t want to cook up a roo burger on the barbie?

But back to Boris. He’s facing both barrels, and I’m not saying one of them is Ian Blackford. Tee hee!

No, he’s straddling the chasm between keeping the libertarians happy and being hated by the voters. Boris doesn’t want to take a position so he’s ping ponging it back on the public, who are always easy to blame.

Just like Nicola is doing at the moment. Just ask Ricky Ross if you think I’m exaggerating.

And back to me again. I’m glad I don’t have to decide on restrictions. That’s government's job and, of course, I’m glad all I have to do is think about the next meaningless trade deal that will further upset British business.

But meantime, it’s Christmas. So, let’s have a song.

‘Bo Jo, the showman, was a happy jolly soul. Until Liz came along, and he was gone.

‘Now he’s melted down a hole.’