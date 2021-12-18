IN the wake of stunning defeat in the North Shropshire by-election several more Tory MPs may be channelling their inner Fletcher Christian.

Boris Johnson loyalists were early out of their beds yesterday morning to reassure these nervous Westminster colleagues that they shouldn’t be reading too much into the seventh largest swing in modern political history. It was all to do with the sleaze allegations swirling around the former constituency MP, Owen Paterson. And besides; it’s normal for a party that’s already been in power for almost 12 years to lose the odd mid-term by-election.

Obviously, the month-long festive frolics at the Downing Street Christmas Party house last year didn’t do the Prime Minister any favours, but hey, such is life: you can’t get it right all the time. The voters will soon get on board again with levelling up and building back better. They gave us a bloody nose and well, you know, we’ll all take stock and learn lessons.

Except this wasn’t a bloody nose but an evisceration. This week 101 Tory MPs rebelled against the Government over its plans to introduce Covid passes for nightclubs and large events. If the vote were to have been taken next week that rebellion might have been worse. The Red Wall of Tories is beginning to look rather fragile before most of them have even had enough time to decode the local vowel shifts.

This though isn’t what it might seem either. If you’re a Labour MP or constituency hopeful you may also be looking askance at your own leader. In two years Labour have lost more than half of its voters in Shropshire.

During this period Sir Keir Starmer has portrayed himself as a benign, well-behaved Labour leader who dutifully backs the Conservative Government on all the big questions out of a sense of patriotic duty during a lethal pandemic. Some things being more important than tribal politics and that.

The Labour leader has recently even augmented his personal soft furnishings choices with a rather fetching Union Jack. It’s clear he believes that the policy of biding his time and dressing smartly will propel him into Number 10 in two years’ time.

Unlike the Tories, he doesn’t even have a decent excuse for losing half his party’s support at a time when the public think their Prime Minister is a souped-up version of Mr Bean.

After two big by-election wins on the trot the Liberal Democrats might be entitled to think that, after a century or so, their ship is about to dock. But we’ve been here before with the Liberals too, and many times.

On those previous occasions when they thought they’d made a serious breakthrough they were led by people like Jeremy Thorpe, Charles Kennedy and Nick Clegg. Each of these men had something that their current leader, Ed Davey, lacks, and lacks in abundance: charisma and a decent recognition factor.

Of all the party leaders trying to read the Shropshire runes, it’s Nicola Sturgeon who may be entitled to pour herself a small and restrained Vermouth.

Boris Johnson is now so utterly discredited in England that any chance of the so-called Tory revival in Scotland which briefly threatened to interrupt her bandwagon being repeated are zero.

Better still; Sir Keir’s deliberate repositioning of Labour as Diet Tories renders them all but null and void in Scotland too.

At the same time, Labour’s leader in Scotland has been reduced to a largely spectral presence in public life. In recent months the most important Labour interventions in political debate have come from two men long retired: Gordon Brown and Jack McConnell.

Mr Brown has significantly redeemed himself for his daft dalliances with the Scotland in Union eccentrics by calling out Western callousness in the scandal of vaccine inequality. Mr McConnell has at least attempted to plot a viable path for Scottish Labour out of the atrophy that afflicts them in the constitutional debate.

The Shropshire numbers allow the SNP simply to be “not as bad” as these others and keeps the independence gravy train rolling along nicely. Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former chief advisor, claimed last week what many of us have long suspected; that Nicola Sturgeon – just like Sir Keir Starmer – has no intention of making life uncomfortable for Boris Johnson and the British state either. She may yet need their help when planning a tidy and comfortable post-political future.

The SNP’s Joanna Cherry last week even offered a helping hand to Labour in Scotland. Come and work with us, she said. It could be good for us both. We all get along fine at Westminster and there’s a lot of mutual respect.

Ms Cherry, if she chooses to run for the future leadership of the party, would be overwhelmingly favoured to succeed. In this she’d be assisted by the SNP’s continuing and extraordinary commitment to mere adequacy that was plain for all to see in this week’s reshuffle of their Westminster front bench. Now with new and improved mediocrity.

Labour's Anas Sarwar, if he’s still up for the fight, would be wise to resist Ms Cherry’s advances. This week, the SNP MP Pete Wishart was landed with the unkind sobriquet ‘Slippers’, indicating his easy and relaxed approach to Westminster’s fixtures and fittings (of which he is fast becoming one). You could apply the same label to the entire party leadership.

It means Scotland is set to continue in a political neutral zone: just a wee bit independent; just a wee bit left (but never too much); just a wee bit better turned out; neither one thing or the other. It’s a state of stasis that keeps delivering for the SNP and won’t be changing any time soon.

Mr Sarwar needs to ditch his foolish, foolish opposition to a second referendum and began to work closely once more with the trade unions (the SNP’s new enemies). The SNP are a deeply conservative party that has ditched any pretence of being radical in any Scottish sector. The Scottish Labour leader has a chance to build an authentic and broadly left consensus once more and thus get back in the game.

