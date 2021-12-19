A DEMONSTRATION to campaign against Covid vaccine passports took place in Glasgow yesterday.

Marchers converged on Glasgow Green in the city’s east end for the “Freedom Rally”, hearing a range of speakers and enjoying music before holding a candlelit vigil.

Rapper “Lost in Berlin” was due to record the official video for his song entitled Resist Defy at the rally.

Photo: Robert Perry

Organised by Scotland Against Lockdown, the event was similar to those held in Edinburgh and Dundee in recent weeks.

Police Scotland confirmed no arrests were made at the protest.

A spoersperson said: Officers were made aware of a protest in Glasgow Green on Saturday, December 18.

Photo: Robert Perry

"The crowd that was gathered began an unauthorised procession and a decision was taken to manage this to ensure public safety and minimise disruption to the community.

"The group eventually gathered on Buchanan Street before dispersing.

"No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing in relation to the incident.”

Photo: Robert Perry

Latest figures:

Scotland has recorded nine new coronavirus deaths and 5,917 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

The daily figures from the Scottish Government show 494 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, of which 34 are in intensive care.

The Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 9,780.

Photo: Robert Perry

The test positivity rate stands at 12.2%.

A total of 4,369,398 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine while 3,988,961 have received their second dose and 2,436,952 have received a third dose or booster.

Photographs: Robert Perry