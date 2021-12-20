AT any other time the resignation of Lord Frost from the UK cabinet would have signalled something positive about Boris Johnson’s administration. His Lordship is the most implacable of turbo-charged capitalists. There’s no messing about with Lord Frost’s attitude to how money should be first accumulated and then retained.

He saw his role in cabinet to advocate “as strongly as I can” for the unhindered writ of “free-market capitalism”. This, he believed should be supported by low taxes and that “the maximum possible amount of economic and political freedom for individuals are the best choices we can make for this country”.

In the mouths of Oxford-educated barons, these idioms are code for “we don’t want anyone standing in the way of rich people becoming richer. No to fair re-distribution and down with any political system that suggests it. Leave it to those few of us who know what it means to have lots of money.”

That someone like this actually held a key role in the management of the entire UK is a cause for deep concern. He has never stood for election in any jurisdiction, yet was handed responsibility for preserving the doctrinal purity of Boris Johnson’s hardest possible Brexit. Not having been actually elected, he was thrown a baronetcy to sort of legitimise his work negotiating with the EU on our behalf.

It was fun to witness the SNP’s media chief jeering Lord Frost’s departure yesterday on Twitter. This wouldn’t be the same party whom Lord Frost served a few years ago advising them on Brexit as part of the Scottish Government’s Standing Council on Europe? Now that he has freed up some time in his working week, perhaps he may be free to resume that role. He’ll fit right in with all the other captains of the free market who routinely advise Nicola Sturgeon’s administration. Perhaps Benny Higgins could sound him out.

No-one can doubt His Lordship’s integrity either. Not for him any hand-wringing about the resurgence of the pandemic amidst eye-watering tales of lockdown bacchanals in Downing Street last year. He just seemed concerned that the measures being taken by Boris Johnson might make life slightly more difficult for his constituent 0.1 per centers who face having to pay more tax on their fortunes.

It’s not that these people are necessarily opposed to public expenditure, you understand; only when it’s indiscriminate and intended to benefit people who need it most, or the un-deserving poor as they used to say in Dickensian times. You won’t find Lord Frost at the head of any queue criticising the UK Government for handing out massive PPE contracts to family and Conservative Party donors via special access portals built for their exclusive use. That sort of public expenditure is pukka and quite alright, thanks very much.

The timing of Lord Frost’s departure makes him the de facto champion of those 101 Tory rebels who signalled their distress at the UK Government’s proposed vaccine passport scheme. Of all the social and cultural iniquities practised by the Johnson administration it was this that had finally got under their skin. Becoming one of the world’s most reactionary and punitive regimes in attitudes to refugees and asylum-seekers hadn’t bothered them. Nor had they cavilled at requiring voters to provide personal ID before they could be allowed to cast their ballots. Handing multi-million-pound PPE contracts to sweetie factories in Northern Ireland hadn’t upset them either.

Whoever has been lobbying on behalf of the UK hospitality sector ought to be in line for a massive, end-of-year bonus. In recent months they have risen to become the dominant grouping of all those who are encountering challenges arising from the latest twist of the coronavirus. In Scotland their cause has been eloquently expressed by a handful of industry players concerned about the future of the hospitality and entertainment sector. Much of this has gathered around inadequate and inconsistent government messaging and of a one-size-fits-all approach to include even those venues which have taken exemplary measures to protect staff and customers.

We have become anaesthetised by the constant drum-beat of the leisure and entertainment kingpins: that all job losses and immediate redundancies are unavoidable. No one gets to ask why the lowest-paid workers in industries which have enjoyed a decade of boom must automatically be considered fair game. Questions about zero-hour contracts; fire and re-hire, anti-trade unionism and being forced to use crowded public transport at the start of the pandemic to attend work are never asked of the hospitality bosses.

No one asks why banks were reluctant to guarantee extended overdraft facilities to small businesses, or why the owners of vast city centre property empires refused to grant rent holidays to bars and restaurants. Several Scottish local authorities have pension funds invested in these sprawling and predatory portfolios.

There comes a time though, when you must know when to stop shouting. As Omicron begins to rattle through the UK population, eluding the blanket protection of triple vaccination, our most vulnerable citizens find themselves menaced once more. For many, the mortal threat never stopped. As hospitality chiefs yell for special dispensation a large (and largely forgotten) group will hunker down once more. The prospect of a shimmy and a cocktail any time soon for them is a remote one. A Covid passport to access clubland? They’d be happy just to visit the Co-op occasionally.

At any given point over the last 18 months the numbers of Scots requiring to shield during this time was around 3% of the population. At its largest it was 178,000 people. Of these more than 40% had a severe respiratory condition. Around 20% were considered to be high-risk owing to their receiving immuno-suppression therapy. Those with cancer; in receipt of organ transplants or suffering from a rare disease are also part of this forgotten multitude.

Unlike the hospitality sector they have no loud public advocates. Such help as they did initially receive from the Scottish Government in the manner of food parcels came to an abrupt end well before the private hospitality sector stopped receiving business support and furlough cash.

These 150,000 people haven’t suddenly healed themselves. Covid has been a prison for them for almost two years and looks set to continue indefinitely.

