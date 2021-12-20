Boris Johnson’s latest dilemma is insurmountable. The man is finally, perfectly and terminally stuck.

Right wingers – like freshly resigned EU wingman Lord Frost – hate his apparent "capitulation" over the European Court of Justice within the revised Northern Ireland protocol.

Right-wing MPs like Joy Morrissey hate his "socialist" plans to raise taxes (the regressive National Insurance hike) and redistribute wealth (the half-hearted levelling up). Aye socialist in yer dreams.

And others like Marcus Fysh hate his Nazi Germany-like legislation. No, they don’t mean the draconian new police or nationality and borders bills but Plan B restrictions so mild they’ll have to be beefed up within days.

Some hate him for losing the by-election. Some hate him for exposing their own lucrative second jobs. In short, the whole party now hates the Golden Boy – every kenspeckle, contrary wing of it – and they’re all leaking away like billyo to regain control of the rudderless ship, Number Ten.

The Prime Minister is well and truly hoist by his own petard. How can Boris NOT implement a circuit breaking lockdown to trigger cash support for citizens and businesses? Yet how can that happen without the Commons debate he promised last week which will reopen Tory wounds, invite wider opposition and solidify the right-wing rebellion gathering against him?

It’s ironic. The Tory leader will be brought down by the uber "libertarian" right he helped create – not over law-breaking parties, dodgy Downing Street flat payments, or the shameful defence of Owen Paterson but over restrictions to curb Omicron.

Even though Sage scientists warn the new variant could cause 600 to 6,000 daily deaths by mid-January and 3,000 daily hospital admissions in England. Even though a major incident’s been declared in London Even though one fifth of businesses say they won’t survive 2022 without a good Christmas season.

Despite all these realities, the Covid Recovery Group wants no further restrictions on people and no further support for business.

Never mind Boris Johnson’s rambling, confidence-busting Peppa the Pig speech to the CBI, can the self-styled party of business afford to crash the Brexit-damaged economy again over another matter of sheer dogma?

Obviously, without a government lockdown or announcement that lets insurance policies kick in, many hospitality, entertainment, and theatre venues will not make it through the winter.

But it’s worse than that. As Nicola Sturgeon spelled out in words of one syllable, working life depends on folk working together as teams. So, if a few folk must self-isolate within a business, social work team, bus company, supermarket shift, ambulance crew or cancer surgical unit, the result will be as catastrophic as 2020. Only this time, Rishi won’t be riding to the rescue with furlough – he says.

And since the Tories boosted the developed world’s second lowest sick pay by only a miserable 50 pence this April instead of matching European neighbours like the Netherlands and France which pay 70 and 50 per cent of employees' total salaries respectively, infected British workers will once again be forced into work, helping Omicron spread faster.

And quite evidently, there’s next to nothing Nicola Sturgeon can do about it. Despite staying engaged and keeping pace with Covid developments our First Minister must watch Omicron advance across Scotland because of the borrowing block at the heart of "the world’s most powerfully devolved parliament".

The British Government’s rejection on autopilot approach is certainly a recruiting sergeant for independence.

No-one more amenable to indyref2 will arrive when Boris limps off – after the inevitable circuit breaker lockdown pushed through in the teeth of right-wing Conservative opposition. Au contraire.

Voters north of the border will spend more time scrutinising another smiling, duplicitous right-winger who – we all know – would fail to win a seat never mind an election north of the border.

So, while debate rages about who will replace Boris, there’s a more important question. Who will own him (or her)? The answer is clear.

The next British Prime Minister will be the person considered genuinely hard-line (or sufficiently malleable) to please the Tories’ Militant Wing – those right-wingers who formed a party within the Tory party long ago and morph skilfully across issues to evade scrutiny and maintain a polite-sounding veneer.

On Europe – they are the Brexit-supporting European Research Group. On Covid, they are the anti-restriction Covid Recovery Group. No matter – they are the same elected reactionaries.

When an erstwhile hawk like Sajid Javid deserts the cause by (finally) masking up and issuing belated warnings about Omicron, they simply detach support and move on.

The same thing will happen to Johnson. Both men will reap what they have sown.

A right-wing so inflexible and dogmatic that not even a pandemic deflects them. Wealthy men and women who demand personal freedom at all costs – even when it means abject misery for others; low taxes – even when chronic job insecurity and generational poverty result, leaving hundreds of thousands more brutally exposed to Covid 19; control over Europe – even if their hard Brexit means a 6 per cent drop in GDP and a Northern Ireland protocol falling apart at the seams; weak regulation – even if that means billions lost in crony contracts, and a make-it-up-as-you-go-along style of governance that is finally swinging around to hit Boris Johnson square in the jaw.

They are determined – King Canute-like – to rule the waves. Even though, as we all know the waves finally win.

Spurred on by the Thatcherite mantra that there is no such thing as society, these loons are focused only on personal advancement through back-handers, sharp practice, double standards and bent rules. Every rule applies to others. Indeed, they measure individual success by the scale of defiant rule-breaking. Live by the sword Die by the sword.

Boris has whipped up the mindless, amoral, loadsamoney, right wing in his own party – now it will crush him as surely as Frankenstein crushed its creator.

Scotland must stop gawping at this horror show and move on.

