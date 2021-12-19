THE UK Government has doubled its additional funding to SNP ministers to help mitigate the impacts of the Omicron surge on businesses.

The cash injection from the Treasury, amid the worrying wave of the pandemic, now stands at £440 million after initially offering £220 million to Nicola Sturgeon’s government.

But the First Minister said the £220 million announced last week "was not new or additional", adding that "it was actually £48 million less than we had been expecting".

The Scottish Government has also found £100 million of extra funding to help support businesses impacted by updated guidance advising people to stay at home as much as possible over the festive period.

The extra money has been confirmed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak following discussions with the devolved administrations at a COBR meeting today.

The Treasury said the additional cash will help ensure the Scottish Government can take the Covid precautions they feel are necessary to keep people safe.

Mr Sunak said: “Following discussions with the devolved administrations, we are now doubling the additional funding available.

“We will continue to listen to and work with the devolved administrations in the face of this serious health crisis to ensure we’re getting the booster to people all over the UK and that people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are supported.”

Scottish Conservative shadow cabinet secretary for Covid recovery, Murdo Fraser said: “This is very welcome news from the UK Government. This money will provide vital support to Scottish businesses – especially those in the hospitality sector – that have badly hit by the Omicron variant.

“It is now up to the SNP Government to get this cash out of the door before Christmas to those struggling businesses who need it most.

“The SNP Government need to step up and start delivering, especially when there are businesses on the brink of closure and Scottish jobs on the line.

“This announcement once again demonstrates the benefits Scotland derives from being part of a strong United Kingdom.”

The Scottish Government has stressed over recent days that stricter measures to combat the rise of infections due to the Omicron variant were not possible without further support from the UK Government.

The First Minister will address MSPs on Tuesday at her weekly Covid-19 update in the last scheduled pandemic appearance before Christmas.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said: "The £220m announced last week was NOT new or additional (it was actually £48m less than we had been expecting). Seeking confirmation if this new £220m is additional (tho if so £48m will just make up last w/k loss) & if it has to be repaid."

The First Minister said her government "will make sure it goes in full to helping business and the overall Covid effort".

She added: "As infections soar and businesses suffer, we still need much more urgency in action/support from UK Gov - so that devolved gov hands not tied.

"To that end, it was disappointing and frustrating that neither the PM nor the Chancellor attended this evening’s COBRA."

A spokesperson for the First Minister of Scotland said that during a phone call on Friday with the Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon had emphasised the “extreme urgency of the crisis” for businesses in the hospitality, events, culture and related sectors, which are already suffering a severe financial impact.

The spokesperson added: “The First Minister also made clear that the devolved administrations require clarity that additional funding support would be available, and also on how it can be triggered by any or all of the UK administrations, in the event of further protective measures being necessary to tackle the virus in the period ahead.”