Scottish Labour have once again challenged the SNP over the 'botched' plans to introduce new fire alarm laws next year, claiming nobody is aware or knows what is required.

In the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, new fire alarm regulations are set to be introduced in February 1 2022. The new laws will mean that every homeowner will be required to have linked fire alarms in their property.

Every home in Scotland should have a smoke alarm fitted in the living room, in order for the property to meet “tolerable standards”, as well as in circulation spaces such as hallways and landings.

The new law was innitially set to be introduced in early 2021, but was eventually postponed.

Now, Labour MSP Mark Griffin has called for yet another postponement of the regulations as a result of no one being aware of the changes which will cost homeowners hundreds and impact insurance policies.

Speaking on BBC's GMS on Monday he said that the Scottish Government have 'botched' the introdcution of the new law.

He said: "This should be a good thing, it should make homes safer and potentially save lives, so we support this introduction. But not the botched way that has been handled by the Scottish Government.

"I think we can [afford another delay], when many homeowners don't know anything about it.

"February 1 will come and go with thousands of people not knowing about the law and not installing it, which could potentially impact on their insurance.

"Insurance companies have already said they expect their customers to abide by the law of the land."

The Labour man also insisted on the radio show that it will cost people hundreds of pounds whilst also conceding that it was neccasery to do so.

However, he also emphasised that the cabinet secretary has said there is a global supply shortage of Semiconductors which will lead to mpore problems of people getting hold of the required kit to meet the new regulations.

The Scottish Labour housing spokesperson added: "We called for a delay this time last year, and the Government did that, but then did nothing.

"Another delay is appropriate, but only if the Government resolve the issues.

"They need to resolve the issues around supply, resolve the issues around trade, and resolve the issues around low-income homeowners being supported in the installation.

"The Government need to communicate bettwer with all homeowners to let them know what they need to do and when they need to do it."

It comes after the SNP pledged funding of half a million pounds to help older people, disabled people and homeowners in receipt of a range of benefits, with the installation costs.

After a Freedom of Information request was submitted, it was revealed that fewer than one in 10 eligible for that support have been able to receive it.

The report found that only 800 people have so far received funding for the installation of interlinked fire alarms, with the information also revealing that half of the £500,000 budget has already been spent.

The SNP has been asked to respond to Scottish Labour's call for a further delay.