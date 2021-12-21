THE SALARY of MSPs will increase by 3.4 per cent from April.
The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) confirmed the rise for the 2022/23 financial year – with salaries increasing from £64,470 to £66,662.
Staffing costs for MSPs will also increase by 4.5% next year.
Last year, MSPs’ pay was frozen by the SPCB despite proposals for a 5.1% increase due to the pandemic and the impact on public finances.
The salary of MSPs are linked to public sector pay, using the ASHE (Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings) index.
In a letter to Holyrood’s Finance and Public Administration Committee, the SPCB said: “Following members’ pay freeze in the current financial year, the SPCB will apply the ASHE index (3.4%) to MSP and ministerial salaries next year as laid out in the Members’ Salaries Scheme.”
Ministers at the Scottish Government have put in place a voluntary freeze on their salary.
Jackson Carlaw, member of the SPCB, formally told MSPs about the proposed salary increase.
He said: “For MSP and ministerial salaries, I can confirm that following the 0% increase in 21/22, the SPCB’s budget reflects a 3.4% uplift – consistent with the application of the ASHE index as laid out in the members’ salaries scheme.
“The staff cost provision uplift...will be 4.5% - this effectively is a provision of £139,200 per member for employing staff.”
The SPCB has “identified a total budget requirement” of £128 million for 2022/23, compared to the current year budget of £124.5 million. Excluding capital charges and non-cash items, which do not represent a cash funding requirement, the total budget submission from the SPCB for revenue and capital expenditure in the next financial year is £112 million, a 1.4% increase than this year.
