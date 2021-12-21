HOLYROOD is set to be recalled over the Christmas recess to allows MSPs to consider updates from the First Minister on the Covid-19 pandemic.
As revealed by the Herald on Sunday, MSPs will be asked to sit during the recess period next week and potentially again in the New Year.
Following agreement at this afternoon’s Parliamentary Bureau, Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone confirmed Holyrood will be asked to agree to sit on December 29 and potentially on January 5 for updates on Covid-19 and for MSPs to ask questions of the First Minister.
The Herald on Sunday revealed that MSPs could be asked to cut short their holiday and be recalled next week.
It is not yet known whether tighter restrictions will be considered by the First Minister and her Cabinet when MSPs convene next week.
Multiple sources had told The Herald on Sunday that the First Minister wanted Holyrood to discuss bringing in new measures to help combat the spread of the dominant Omicron variant of the virus.
Over the weekend, the First Minister denied she had any current plans to carry out a recall of parliament. However, two independent sources confirmed to the Herald on Sunday that it was being actively discussed and considered.
