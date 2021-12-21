LARGE scale Hogmanay events in Scotland have been cancelled following the First Minister’s announcement today.

Nicola Sturgeon addressed parliament today and laid out a number of new restrictions that are set to come into force from December 26.

The new restrictions outlined are aimed to combat the surge in Omicron Covid cases across the nation.

As of Boxing day, indoor standing events will be limited to 100 people, with a 200 limit for indoor seating events. For outdoor events, there will be a limit of 500 people seated or standing.

It means that large-scale events such as Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh will not go ahead. It also means that the old-firm fixture on January 2 will effectively be behind closed-doors.

The First Minister said: “Large-scale Hogmanay celebrations - including that planned here in our capital city - will not proceed.

“I know how disappointing this will be for those looking forward to these events, and for the organisers of them.

"Please stay at home as much as possible. When you do go out, please maintain physical distancing from people not in your group.

"And difficult though it is, please follow this advice over New Year - minimise Hogmanay socialising as much as you can."

The organisers of the new year celebrations also announced the news via their social media around the same time Nicola Sturgeon delivered it to Parliament.

1/3 It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme for 2021. pic.twitter.com/WUNz9CBKnl — Edinburgh's Hogmanay (@edhogmanay) December 21, 2021

They said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme for 2021.

"The Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Box Office team will contact all ticket holders in early in January. We know this news will be disappointing for so many people, but Edinburgh’s Hogmanay will return to the forefront of the world’s new year celebrations."

As well as Edinburgh, Aberdeen have also cancelled their Hogmanay event. BBC Scotland journalist, posted on twitter a screenshot of the announcment sent to her.

It states: "Aberdeen City Council regrets to announce that this year's Hogmanay Street Party has been cancelled.

"Steps had been taken to ensure that this event would be able to continue safely, however due to rising Covid-19 cases and in response to the latest Scottish Government rules, the event will no longer go ahead on public safety grounds."