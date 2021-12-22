Changes to the self isolation period in Scotland are being considered to ease the pressure on public services as Covid cases begin to spike, the Deputy First Minister has said.

Currently in Scotland, fully-vaccinated people in Scotland must self-isolate for ten days, but a change in England has meant those who have tested positive and then have negative lateral flow tests on day six and seven are able to cut their self-isolation time to a week.

Speaking on Wednesday to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, John Swinney said that the Scottish Government would consider the change which could help tackle the "immediate threat" of public sector staff absences being seen across the country.

He told the radio programme: “A measure of that type would contribute and we will of course consider the proposition that the United Kingdom government has brought forward.

“There are options that can be taken forward about the self-isolation arrangements which can do exactly what you say of trying to ease pressure for public services.”

Mr Swinney added that the government ‘must act’ to slow down the circulation of the virus and agreed that reducing the isolation period would help.

He claimed that the rise in Covid cases will cause “significant absence levels from our private and public services” which “brings into question the sustainability of these services”.

Daily positive Covid tests in Scotland have increased to around 5,500 a day compared to 3,500 a week ago.

The Deputy First Minister also reiterated the message and urged Scots to ‘restrict their social interactions’ and to ‘stay at home more than they would normally do so’.

Speaking about the change in self isolation period UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it would minimise disruption caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant and that the move was based on the latest guidance from health experts.