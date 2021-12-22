THE SCOTTISH Government has recorded its highest number of Omicron cases in a 24-hour period so far.

According to the Scottish Government figures which now provide additional data and information on the Omicron variant, a total of 367 people have tested positive for the new strain. It brings the total number of Omicron cases to 1,478.

More than 2,400 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours have been recorded.

As of today, more than four million people in Scotland have received the first two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures 2,424 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Today’s new numbers mean that the number of recorded cases in a 24-period has declined by more than 2,000.

However the Scottish Government stated: “Public Health Scotland (PHS) are aware that today’s reported positive case numbers are lower than expected. PHS are investigating this, and will provide updates in future reports.”

A further 11 deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, up from nine recorded deaths yesterday.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 9,801.

Of the 52,022 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – the Scottish Government stats said that 13 per cent were positive, compared to yesterday’s 14.9 per cent.

However, 13 per cent of those numbers would suggest more than 6,000 new positive cases which is significantly more than the 2,444 published by the Scottish Government.

A total of 40 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 536 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,372 as of December 19.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

However, NRS statistics show that in the week to December 19, 68 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, down 17 on the previous week.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,375,588 while 4,000,171 people have now received a second dose.

2,708,761 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.