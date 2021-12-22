The First Minister has thanked those working to vaccinate people across the country for their ‘heroic work’ as she volunteered at a mass vaccination centre in the capital.

On Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon visited the EICC in Edinburgh for a volunteering session alongside NHS workers.

The visit comes as efforts to vaccinate Scots are ramped up amid a sharp rise in Covid cases due to the Omicron variant.

Posting on her Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said: “Did a (media-free) ‘volunteering’ session at the @eicc vaccine centre earlier. Not sure I was much help but it gave me good insight into how it all works (v efficiently) and to say a massive thank you to everyone doing truly heroic work.

“Many thanks to everyone - staff, volunteers, those being vaccinated - who spoke to me @eicc this morning, and to every member of every vaccination team across the country. We owe you all so much!”

Did a (media-free) ‘volunteering’ session at the @eicc vaccine centre earlier. Not sure I was much help but it gave me good insight into how it all works (v efficiently) and to say a massive thank you to everyone doing truly heroic work.#BoostedByTheBells pic.twitter.com/GPgwqF24n3 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 22, 2021

On Wednesday, there were 2,434 new positive cases of coronavirus in Scotland.

The latest data also shows that more than 2.7million people across the country have now received their booster jab.

Omicron is now the dominant variant in Scotland and from Boxing Day three weeks of Covid restrictions will be imposed in Scotland to curb the spread.

From December 27 until the end of the first week in January, Ms Sturgeon urged the public to revert back to limiting social interactions.