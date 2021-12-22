THE SNP Government has been accused of a “complete lack of strategic thinking” after delaying the publication if a promised 10-year financial strategy.

In their Programme for Government announced by Nicola Sturgeon in September, ministers said they “will launch a 10-year national strategy for economic transformation in the autumn.”

In July, it was confirmed that the strategy would be shaped by a 17-strong advisory council which would “work over the summer and early autumn to put forward bold ideas on how to transform the Scottish economy”.

But Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has confirmed the document has been delayed due to the impact of the pandemic.

Speaking in Holyrood, she warned that “publishing a 10-year strategy when business is looking for financial support next year is a challenge”.

Ms Forbes added: “We have been working with the advisory council – the strategy is in a very good place.

“My hope is that we will be able to publish the plan as soon as possible. However, we need to ensure that there is as much space and capacity as possible in Scotland’s economy for all economic actors to participate.

"While we are in the grip of a new variant, perhaps now is not the right time to do so.”

Scottish Labour finance spokesperson, Daniel Johnson said: “This latest delay is symbolic of the SNP’s complete lack of strategic thinking and its unwillingness to act to support our economy.

“On several key indicators, our economy is falling behind that of the other home nations. If we cannot deliver a fair and dynamic economic recovery for Scotland now then the damage done by the pandemic will scar our country.

“The pandemic is not an excuse to shelve economic planning – it should be a reason to accelerate it.

“Faced with the greatest threat to our public finances and economy in years, the SNP has entirely failed to act.

“The workers, businesses and families of Scotland deserve so much better.”