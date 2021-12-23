Nightclubs in Scotland will be closed for at least three weeks following Boxing Day, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced.
Legislation tabled by the Scottish Government at the Covid-19 Recovery Committee on Thursday will close nightclubs from December 27 unless they can operate with appropriate social distancing between groups and table service.
New restrictions were announced earlier this week, bringing back the requirement for one metre of social distancing between groups and a maximum capacity of 100 at a standing indoor event, which would limit the number of people who can attend nightclubs.
While nightclubs could remain open if they comply with the new rules, Mr Swinney recommended that they close to bring in further financial support and reduce losses for businesses involved.
Speaking at the Covid-19 recovery committee on Thursday morning, Mr Swinney said: “Having engaged with the sector we now propose to require that nightclubs should not operate as such for this three week period.
"While it would be open to them to operate with distancing and table service, and that option will remain, we consider that closure in regulations, combined with financial support, may reduce losses and help these businesses weather what we hope will be a short period until they are able to operate normally again.”
