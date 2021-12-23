Denouncing public figures for real or imagined slights against Millennial shibboleths has become as much a part of celebrity life as the allocation of honours at showbiz award ceremonies. So, here are the inaugural Unspun Cancel Culture awards.
JK Rowling. Was cancelled at least twice in 2021. Nixed from the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter movie and by the International Quidditch Association (yes there is one). She had objected to experts saying “people who menstruate” instead of “woman” in health advice.
Margaret Atwood. The feminist author of the Handmaid's Tale joined JK Rowling in the dock in October when she asked: “why we can't we say 'women' any more?”. Answer: because it's transphobic.
Professor Kathleen Stock. The feminist philosopher was the highest profile academic to be cancelled in a bumper year for offences against woke. She had to stand down from Sussex University after an aggressive “anti-TERF” campaign by students.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's political newsletter, Unspun, for FREE and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment