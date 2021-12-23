The Scottish Government will go ahead as planned with regards to new fire alarm regulations coming into force in February 2022, despite calls for the new law to be delayed.

The new fire alarm regulations are set to come into force on February 1, and it means that all homes in Scotland will require interlinked fire alarms.

The decision for the new law came in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

Under the requirements, every home in Scotland should have a smoke alarm fitted in the living room, in order for the property to meet “tolerable standards”, as well as in circulation spaces such as hallways and landings.

However, there have been calls to delay the law, as Scottish Labour Housing spokesman Mark Griffin branded the SNP’s handling of the situation as ‘shambolic’.

The Scottish Government have since responded to Mr Griffin’s comments on the matter.

An official Scottish Government Spokesperson said: “This legislation was introduced to protect lives and property following the tragic Grenfell fire, ensuring that all homes meet the same fire safety standards that we already expect in new build properties and the private rental sector.

“We ran a national TV, radio and digital campaign this summer to ensure people across Scotland know the legislation is coming.

“Homeowners are generally responsible for paying for works to protect their property, but we know some may not be able to meet the cost of fitting these alarms.

“That is why we have provided £500,000 through Care and Repair Scotland to help disabled and older people to install alarms in their homes.

“This is in addition to the £1 million we have provided to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to install alarms in owner-occupied homes identified as being at highest risk.”

A freedom of information request earlier this month showed that only 800 people have so far received funding for the installation. It also said that half of the £500,000 budget has already been spent.

Scottish Labour have repeatedly expressed their concerns on the information revealed by the FOI, but have also called for a delay because they believe public awareness of the new law is not good enough.

Mark Griffin also claimed that there is a shortage of semiconductors which are required to make the interlinked fire alarms meaning there will be possible shortages.

However, the Scottish Government have responded to the claim that people do not have enough time to install the new alarms by saying there will be a degree of ‘flexibility’ when it is introduced in February 2022.

A spokesperson added: ““We appreciate some homeowners may be concerned about being able to install interlinked alarms by 1 February.

“However, the new rules state the work should be done within a reasonable period, taking particular circumstances into account.

“This allows flexibility for homeowners unable to install alarms by this time.”

The Scottish Government did not specify how long this window of flexibility would be.

Despite their reassurance, Scottish Labour also raised concerns over how that flexibity would work.

MSP Mark Griffin expressed his concerns on BBC’s GMS earlier this week to say that people may risk their insurance policy becoming invalid if they don’t meet the letter of law.

Mr Griffin previously said: "Another delay is appropriate, but only if the Government resolve the issues.

"They need to resolve the issues around supply, resolve the issues around trade, and resolve the issues around low-income homeowners being supported in the installation.

"The Government need to communicate better with all homeowners to let them know what they need to do and when they need to do it."

We have contaced insurance providers to comment on the matter, and will update

Scottish Government of Housing Secretary Shona Robison at the launch of the campaign to urge homeowners to install interlinked heat and smoke alarms to protect lives