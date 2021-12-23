The Scottish Government has recorded more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures 6,215 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11 further deaths have been reported of someone who has tested positive for the virus within 28 days of passing.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 9,812.

Also according the Scottish Government figures which also now provide additional data and information on the Omicron variant 674 people have tested positive for the new strain.

It brings the total number of Omicron cases to 2,326, as cases of the new variant have nearly doubled within a 24-hour period.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,372 as of December 19.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 54,863 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 12.7 per cent were positive.

A total of 38 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, down two from yesterday.

There are 540 in hospital who have recently contracted the virus overall, up four from yesterday.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,377,002, whilst 4,003,377 people have now received a second dose.

A total of 2,782,462 people have received a third dose or booster vaccine.