Nearly three-quarters of eligible adults across Scotland have now had their COVID-19 booster, as another milestone is hit.
The latest Public Health Scotland figures show that 72.1 per cent of over 18s who are eligible by December 31 have come forward so far, and more than 70,000 booster or third doses have been given a day over the last two days.
The acceleration of the booster programme was announced in response to the rise of the Omicron variant.
Nicola Sturgeon has urged anyone eligible for a third dose to get ‘boosted by the bells’.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Today’s figures reflect the enormous national effort which is going on right around the country to accelerate our vaccination programme in response to the Omicron variant.
"I want to thank absolutely everyone who has been involved in the programme, and all the people who have stepped up and come in for their booster."
Vaccination centres remain open until Christmas Eve and will be re-opening from Monday, December 27.
