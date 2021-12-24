SCOTTISH Conservative MSPs have attacked the BBC after claiming that the corporation refused to correct a statement which they say was “factually wrong”.

The Tories’ outrage focuses on a news piece broadcast on Reporting Scotland on Thursday 23. Introducing a clip of Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross speaking in the Holyrood chamber, the BBC said: “The Government faced calls to cut the self-isolation period for those who test positive.”

In fact, the Tories have not called for this. Instead they want the self-isolation period cut from 10 days to seven if people record two negative tests, as is now the case in England.

The First Minister said changes would be made, but only when benefits would outweigh the risks of spreading the virus.

Outlining their issue with the BBC on Twitter, the Scottish Conservatives account wrote: “Last night, @BBCScotlandNews claimed that @ScotTories wanted people who are Covid POSITIVE to exit self-isolation.

“This is inaccurate. We are seeking changes so that people who are Covid NEGATIVE can exit self-isolation earlier.

“The BBC have refused to issue a correction.”

Individual MSPs also took to the social media platform to express their indignation at the BBC’s error.

Last night, @BBCScotlandNews claimed that @ScotTories wanted people who are Covid POSITIVE to exit self-isolation.



This is inaccurate. We are seeking changes so that people who are Covid NEGATIVE can exit self-isolation earlier.



The BBC have refused to issue a correction. — Scottish Conservatives (@ScotTories) December 24, 2021

The party’s chief whip, Stephen Kerr MSP, wrote: “We get enough fake news and mistakes from the Scottish Government.

“For the BBC to now run a story about the @ScotTories they refuse to retract that is factually wrong, and can be easily proven as such, is utterly dreadful.

“What's going on?”

Rachael Hamilton MSP added: “Oh come on, @BBCNews. A subsided British Broadcasting Company refusing to correct incorrect reporting?”

The BBC has been approached for comment, but their press office will not now reopen until Boxing Day.