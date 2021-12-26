The Scottish Conservatives face losing every seat in Scotland following the Downing Street Christmas party scandal, a new poll has found.

The research of voting intentions, which was carried out by Opinium for the Sunday Mail, suggested that the Tories would lose all of their Westminster seats in Scotland.

In recent weeks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been under fire over claims of Christmas parties and rule-breaking gatherings which took place in lockdown last year.

Opinium polled 1,328 Scots between December 15 and December 22 and found that 79 per cent believe a rule-breaking party took place.

Of those polled, just 18 per cent trust Mr Johnson, while 77 per cent believe that he lied over Covid rule breaking.

When asked about First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, 53 per cent said that they trusted her, while 37 per cent said they trusted the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The results of the poll indicated that the SNP were on track to win 56 of 59 Scottish seats in a Westminster election, taking 48 per cent of the vote.

It also found that the Liberal Democrats would secure two seats with 7 per cent of the vote, while Labourwould win one seat and 22 per cent.

The Tories, who would secure 17 per cent of the vote would fail to hold a single seat.

Polling expert Sir John Curtice, of the University of Strathclyde, said: “Based on this poll, the Tories are at risk of losing every single seat they’ve got in Scotland.

“They are significantly down on where they were at the last general election in 2019 and on that kind of movement, if it happened in every constituency, they would lose every seat.

“The 17 per cent share for Westminster voting intention is the lowest in any Scottish poll since September 2015.

“It just underlines how disastrous Partygate has been.”

Chris Curtis, head of political polling at Opinium, told the Sunday Mail: “Just like we have seen across the rest of the UK, the Tories have been badly damaged by the accusations of Downing Street parties.

“Our poll clearly shows how Scots do not believe the Prime Minister’s version of events and seem to be saying that they are less likely to vote Conservative as a consequence.

“Polls can go up and down and Boris Johnson has bounced back before.

"But the Scottish Tory MPs probably aren’t going to be happy with the fact that the party has fallen back behind Labour.”