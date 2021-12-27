BORIS Johnson is today weighing up whether to impose fresh restrictions on England to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Speaking earlier in the week, the Prime Minister confirmed that people could go ahead with their Christmas plans, but warned he couldn't "rule out any further measures" after December 25.
New measures have already come into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland but ministers have so far swerved dictating new rules to those in England, instead hoping warnings would encourage people to self-police their own behaviour and cut down on social contacts.
The Prime Minister is expected to be briefed by Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty – who is reportedly likely to receive a knighthood for his pandemic efforts – and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.
If the figures are positive, Mr Johnson could be persuaded to stick to lighter touch measures introduced under Plan B, potentially with some extra words of guidance.
However, if cases were beginning to put unsustainable pressure on the NHS, the PM may feel the need to intervene with more stringent restrictions.
If that was the case, Mr Johnson could be expected to give an announcement to the public later this evening - however this has not yet been confirmed.
The Times reported that in whichever scenario, however, weddings and funerals would be exempt from any new rules.
Do Boris Johnson's announcements apply to Scotland?
No, Boris Johnson's announcements only apply to England.
Each of the four nations is responsible for their own pandemic response.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment