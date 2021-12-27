COVID cases have reached a record high this year after the figures over the Christmas holidays became the highest daily totals since the pandemic started.

The Scottish Government today revealed a breakdown of recorded cases from the last three days in the country.

Nearly 30,000 new cases have been recorded since Christmas Day, and Nicola Sturgeon expressed her concerns for the worrying figures via social media.

A total of 8,252 cases were recorded on December 25, 11,030 cases were recorded on December 26, and a total of 10,562 cases were recorded today.

However, the Scottish Government admitted whilst the figures for each day covers tests reported in the preceding 24 hour period, the lag in reporting means that the majority of the cases will relate to tests done before the Christmas break.

The First Minister pleaded with the public to follow guidelines and to go out and get a booster jab.

She said: "“While these figures are provisional, the steep increase in cases we have been expecting is now materialising, and this reflects the significantly increased transmissibility of Omicron. We would expect to see case numbers rise further in the days ahead - though it is worth bearing in mind that they are likely to have been even higher but for the compliance of the public with the guidance issued in the run up to Christmas.

“These figures underline how important it is that we don’t underestimate the impact of Omicron - even if the rate of hospitalisation associated with it is much lower than past strains of the virus, case numbers this high will still put an inevitable further strain on NHS. This level of infection will also cause a significant and severely disruptive level of sickness absence across the economy and critical services.

“So even though we are all thoroughly fed up with the impact of Covid on our lives, it is really important that over the new year period we follow guidance to help slow the spread of the virus while we complete the accelerated booster programmes.

“In addition to observing good hand hygiene and wearing face coverings, I am asking everyone to limit contacts as much as possible, to keep any essential indoor gatherings to a maximum of three households, and to get boosted by the bells.

“I know sticking to all of these measures is really hard – especially at this time of year - but there’s no doubt whatsoever it will help keep us safer.”

It comes as new restrictions are introduced in Scotland today.

From 5am on Boxing Day, restrictions on large-scale events were put in place which limit the number of people allowed to attend certain venues.

However, other restrictions such as the return of social distancing and table service in venues only came into force this morning.

The First Minister is set to update MSPs this week on the Covid situation in Scotland following the introduction of new restrictions.

As revealed by the Herald on Sunday, MSPs have been asked to sit during the recess period this week and potentially again in the New Year.

All of the temporary measures introduced in recent days are to be reviewed after three weeks on Tuesday, January 11.