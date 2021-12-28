THE ALBA party has committed to fielding candidates for every mainland council in Scotland at the next election.

Alex Salmond's party, which launched in March, will put forward prospective councillors across the majority of the country's local authorities next year.

The party's local government convener councillor Leigh Wilson said the campaign will focus on local issues, with the hope of securing an increased number of seats.

Currently the party has a handful of councillors after members of the SNP defected to Alba following its launch.

READ MORE: Alba Party kept afloat by money from Salmond, PPE firm and loan

Mr Wilson said: "ALBA may be a brand new political party but we have no shortage of potential candidates coming forward to stand in next May’s elections.

"I have therefore committed the party to a campaign which will feature candidates in every area of mainland Scotland. ALBA will stand on a manifesto which gives primacy to local issues in each ward area."

He explained that alongside local issues, every candidate would be calling for an "independence convention", aimed at progressing the campaign for Scotland to break away from the United Kingdom.

The convener added: " Every ALBA candidate will feature our five point plan to tackle child and family poverty in Scotland.

"It’s time to make a real difference to the unacceptable levels of poverty which scar communities across our land. ALBA are determined to make that difference."

Mr Wilson also took aim at the SNP and Greens, saying his party would be pushing women's rights, unlike their opponents who he claimed were "prepared to sacrifice and jeopardise the hard-won rights of women in Scotland."