IN a year full of abject comments by the UK’s political class it seems we have an outright winner with just a few days to spare. David Lammy, Labour’s shadow Foreign Secretary felt moved to apologise for nominating Jeremy Corbyn for the party leadership in 2015.
Lammy told a small on-line gathering for a Jewish festival event: “I regret nominating Jeremy Corbyn and if I knew what I do now, I never would have nominated him.
“I never believed he would become leader. That was a mistake and I am sorry for that.”
We’ve been here before with this craven and shallow politician. Earlier this year he attempted to bend with what he believed to be the prevailing wind by mocking feminists in his party over trans rights. Having accused these women of “hoarding rights,” he then doubled down on the insult. “There are some dinosaurs on the right,” before adding “that those dinosaurs exist in our own party.”
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's political newsletter, Unspun, for FREE and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment