SCOTTISH Government efforts to cut drug deaths are in disarray after the heads of the taskforce set up to tackle the problem quit over a row with the minister in charge.

Professor Catriona Matheson and former senior police officer Neil Richardson resigned as chair and vice chair of the Drug Deaths Task Force (DDTF) just before Christmas.

The Daily Record revealed the pair quit after a dispute with Angela Constance, the SNP minister for drugs policy, over a demand to speed up the group’s work.

Ms Matheson is professor of Substance Use at the University of Stirling and convenor of the Drugs Research Network Scotland.

Mr Richardson is a former deputy chief constable of Police Scotland and is now chief executive of Turning Point Scotland.

In their resignation letter, Prof Matheson and Mr Richardson said the acceleration was “counterproductive” and driven by factors “such as meeting targets, rather than achieving sustainable change” and stressed the need to use evidence.

They also said they were “dismayed” that a major plank of the taskforce’s programme was being rushed is such a way that “jeopardises its success”.

The taskforce was set up in July 2019 amid spirallling drugs deaths, which then stood at 1187 for the year.

Last year the number rose to 1339, although more recent figures show a slight decline.

The Record said Ms Constance, who was put in charge of drugs policy in December 2020 after her predecessor Joe FitzPatrick lost its job because of his poor record on the issue.

The Record reported Ms Constance this month ordered the taskforce to produce a blueprint for urgent reform by next summer, months earlier than expected.

It prompted Prof Matheson and Mr Richardson, who saw the taskforce’s work as requiring years of detailed effort, to leave their posts rather than rush its work.

Dated December 23, their resignation letter said they had considered what was in the best interests of the taskforce and its mission of “putting evidence into action to save lives”.

They wrote: “We have always understood the need for urgency in our work but we feel the current demand for speed is counterproductive and driven by other factors such as meeting targets, rather than achieving the sustainable change that evidence shows is more effective.

“We feel ever further and irretrievably distanced from the remit and purpose of the original Terms of Reference, and the spirit of trust, challenge, and collaboration behind it, on which our participation was invited at the outset.

“We remain committed to saving lives being lost to drugs, through the vigorous and urgent synthesis and dissemination of evidenced based best practice – putting evidence into action as soon as we are confident it is safe and effective to do so.”

They went on: “We are dismayed that a major work programme - our frontline delivery innovation initiatives for multiple complex needs-– has been omitted in your correspondence.

“Rushing the final stages of this programme, and during a further covid surge, jeopardises its success.

“We will continue to drive initiatives to reduce drug related deaths in our respective roles. However without a shared conviction with Scottish Government of the importance of evidence based priority and progress we can no longer lead the Scottish Drug Deaths Taskforce.”

In response, Ms Constance wrote back: “I note that you feel the remit and purpose of the original Terms of Reference of the DDTF has changed since you became Chair and Vice Chair. Of course there has been significant change since the DDTF was established.

“This includes not only my appointment as dedicated Minister for Drugs Policy in December 2020, but the launch of the National Mission in January and the establishment of the Implementation Group shortly thereafter.”

She added: “I would reiterate - and as I communicated to DDTF members - that the transition following the set of final recommendations from the Taskforce will need to be managed carefully.

“I also understand that the Taskforce has oversight of projects that will not have ended by July or December 2022. This is why my officials are considering the purpose, remit and governance of all the groups that are part of the National Mission and how they dovetail with the Taskforce’s current remit and new timescales.”

Ms Constance also told the Record: “In response to a query from the Daily Record, Constance said: “As we come to the end of the first year of our National Mission, it is vital that we accelerate our existing work, and our focus on delivery and implementation.

“Recent quarterly statistics for suspected drug-related deaths showed a slight decrease, but it is clear there is still an urgent need to implement changes that will make a real and tangible difference to people’s lives.”