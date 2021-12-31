HAVING just spent many weeks in Scotland criss-crossing regions, cities, and communities meeting with so many special and inspiring people, I am now back in the United States.

As I write, separated now by a vast ocean, the spirit of Scotland is still fresh within me. I am glancing out my window witnessing the rising sun stretching across the effervescent energy that is New York City. Of the beat of words that describe the appealing song of New York, the lyric of self-assurance and boldness echoes across this stage. Many New Yorkers would call it chutzpah! Linking the setting to my recent visit, a thought is provoked in me – this is a key moment for Scotland to be globally bold.

Boldness is about taking risks in our quest for opportunity, impact, and fulfilment. I am often asked about Brexit. The discussion is a vital one with valid economic, political, legal, and social questions that continue to surface about implementation, challenges, and obstacles.

Wherever one stood or now stands on Brexit, whether for or against, surely we can agree that people are exhausted by the term’s continued presence in the glossary of debate. It comes with weight and baggage, and thus lacks a disposition to motivate.

Rather than Brexit, consider what I call “Senter.” I use the term not to replace Brexit, but to shift the narrative and elicit boldness in shaping a positive forward-looking vision that accommodates many perspectives. The S in “Senter” stands for Scotland, and rather than exit, I place emphasis on how Scotland and Scots should enter the world in creative, collaborative, and assertive ways.

And before one begins to search for that politically partisan spyglass to navigate the waters ahead, I suggest we keep the sail hoisted, but put that lens aside. What I am submitting is that organisations from across diverse economic and social segments in Scotland stretching from art, charity, sport, business, and education boldly use “Senter” plans for international engagement in 2022 and beyond.

We do need to assess the UK and Scottish government sectors in terms of where taxpayer dollars are being spent or are proposed to be spent next year to further international engagement. These are historically difficult times for constructing and prioritising sensible government budgets when so many are suffering domestically.

With that backdrop, there are encouraging signs in the UK budget proposals for international affairs spending and trade promotion. The Scottish Parliament is now considering a Scottish government proposal for 2022 that has wisely included increases for external and international affairs and trade expansion.

Still, while recognising budget constraints and the need to prioritise limited resources, international affairs and trade promotion, government spending needs to be much higher and more strategic.

I have found the vast majority of people behind those international budget numbers in the UK and Scotland, whether civil servants or diplomatic representatives, to be some of the most capable, committed, and skilled people I have encountered. We need to expand that personnel capacity and in conjunction issue them with more tools as they serve and deepen impact.

Essential markets and international opportunities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa are ripe for engagement and exploration. In the United States, opportunities for partnerships are plenty and states and localities are anxious to support those linkages.

Government spending is an essential piece to expand the ambition of global reach, but all sectors independent of that support can and should embrace a fresh and bold “Senter” approach with increased investments, even modest ones. The collective impact of increased public and private support for international activities will build exports, spark investment into Scotland and the UK, enhance solutions to problems, and expand the invaluable connections of people to people diplomacy.

Scottish mountaineer W.H. Murray came up with the expression “Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it. Begin it now.” This idea is the banner for Scotland and the UK across sectors and communities to boldly fly as we scale the cliffs and ascend the mountain of international engagement and understanding.

Ian Houston has spent his career in Washington, DC as an advocate for diplomacy, trade, global poverty alleviation, intercultural dialogue, and as a non-profit leader. He serves as President of the Scottish Business Network in the US/Americas in Washington, DC. He is also on the board of the Robert Burns Ellisland Museum and Farm and is the author of “Under Candle Bright.” His views are his own.