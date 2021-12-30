Nicola Sturgeon has warned of the impact the "very, very infectious" Omicron variant is having on Scotland - with another day of a record number of cases and a jump in hospital admissions.

Today's daily total of Covid-19 cases broke yesterday's record by over 1,000, with 16,857 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 sharply rose by 131 to 810 - the biggest increase in weeks and not seen since September when Scotland faced a peak in infections.

Hospital admissions jumped up by 80 in yesterday's daily figures from the Scottish Government.

The First Minister appealed to everyone to keep following government advice by; limiting contacts with people in other households, if you do mix with others, take a test just before you go and if positive isolate, wear face coverings in indoor places and wash hands regularly.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “Yet another record tally of reported cases in today – reflecting fact that Omicron is very, very infectious.

“Likelihood of getting it just now if you mix with others is high. Tho remember – being boosted gives you significant protection against becoming v ill with it.

“Just as notable than cases is the steep rise in hospital occupancy, the largest single day increase in a while – a reminder that even if there is a lower % hospitalised through Omicron, sheer volume will still put acute pressure on NHS – and result in serious illness for many.

“Concerning those these numbers are, they would be even higher but for good compliance with public health advice.

“As we approach the New Year, I am appealing to everyone to keep following this advice – for your own sake and also to help the NHS.”

READ MORE: Covid continues to surge as almost 17,000 new cases and nine deaths recorded overnight