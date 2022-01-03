BORIS Johnson is looking increasingly likely to once more delay introducing any further Covid restrictions in England, according to reports.

Scotland, along with Wales and Northern Ireland all tightened restrictions immediately after Christmas amid rising case rates – however the Prime Minister has so far resisted announcing any new curbs south of the border.

He instead urged people to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a “cautious and sensible way” ahead of the next review.

When is Boris Johnson’s next announcement?





The next formal review of England’s ‘Plan B’ measures are to be reviewed this week.

UK Government education secretary Nadhim Zahawi confirmed that Johnson’s Cabinet will meet to discuss the restrictions on Wednesday, January 5.

It is expected that Sajid Javid will then update MPs on the findings of the review in the Commons as Parliament returns from recess.

Previously, those updates have been later accompanied by a Downing Street press conference. The iNews reports that an update from the Prime Minister on Wednesday evening “appears likely”.

Does Boris Johnson’s updates apply to Scotland?





No, the Scottish Government handles decisions around coronavirus restrictions north of the border.

Here, new limits on large public gatherings forced the cancellation of New Year’s Eve street parties, for the second year, including the one planned for Edinburgh which attracts tens of thousands of people.

Hogmanay street parties across Scotland were cancelled, with crowds at outdoor public events capped at 500 since Boxing Day, for at least three weeks, and numbers at indoor public events limited to 100 standing or 200 seated.

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update?





Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update, according to the Scottish Parliament website, is on Tuesday, January 11.

This date marks the formal three-week review of restrictions, with the First Minister set to announce any extension of the curbs.