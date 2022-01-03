DAILY coronavirus cases in Scotland are the highest on record at 20,217, according to the latest data.
The figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday show 65,860 new tests for Covid-19 reported results and 34.9 per cent were positive.
The figures include a note advising of delays in between tests being taken and results being reported but saying Public Health Scotland is monitoring the situation.
No new deaths have been recorded by the Scottish Government, meaning the total death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 9,858.
READ MORE: When is Nicola Sturgeon's next Covid update after 'stay at home' plea?
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,372 as of December 19.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
A total of 38 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,031 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,383,212 while 4,017,051 people have now received a second dose.
So far, 2,992,583 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
The daily data for January 1 and January 2 was also published on Monday.
A total of 17,065 new cases were reported on January 1 and 14,080 were reported for January 2.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.