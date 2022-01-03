NICOLA Sturgeon will give an update MSPs on Wednesday as Holyrood will reconvene virtually despite still being in recess.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone has confirmed that Holyrood will set from 2pm on Wednesday for “an update and questions on Covid”, adding that the session “will be entirely virtual”.

Last month, Ms Johnstone had suggested Holyrood could be recalled this week for a coronavirus update, and the First Minister addressed MSPs last Wednesday, despite being in recess.

The First Minister’s Cabinet is expected to meet before she updates MSPs on Wednesday afternoon and it is not known if any changes to public health rules will be made.

Ms Sturgeon will make her statement after more than 51,000 of confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported back in the first here days of 2022, while more than 1,000 people were in hospital on Sunday night, having recently tested positive for the virus.