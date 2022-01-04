Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference today.

The Prime Minister will be joined by England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance at 5pm.

It comes as multiple hospitals across England have declared critical incidents amid warnings the NHS was “in a state of crisis” in the face of staff shortages caused by coronavirus and rising pressures.

Mr Johnson warned on Monday that the Omicron variant “continues to surge through the country” and pressure on the NHS would last for weeks.

But he seemed reluctant to introduce any stricter measures in England, as MPs prepared to return to Westminster on Wednesday anticipating a review of plan B measures.

Watch the COVID-19 press conference live on our channels from 5pm. pic.twitter.com/udrCe2Ps26 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 4, 2022

He appreciated the pressure NHS staff were under, and that it was “vital that we make sure that we help them by trying to contain the pandemic” by getting vaccinated and following “plan B” measures.

He said: “I think the way forward for the country as a whole is to continue with the path that we’re on. We’ll keep everything under review.

“The mixture of things that we’re doing at the moment is, I think, the right one.”

When is Boris Johnson’s next announcement?





It comes ahead of the next formal review of England’s ‘Plan B’ measures are to be reviewed tomorrow.

UK Government education secretary Nadhim Zahawi confirmed that Johnson’s Cabinet will meet to discuss the restrictions on Wednesday, January 5.

It is expected that Sajid Javid will then update MPs on the findings of the review in the Commons as Parliament returns from recess.

Does Boris Johnson’s updates apply to Scotland?





No, the Scottish Government handles decisions around coronavirus restrictions north of the border.

Here, new limits on large public gatherings forced the cancellation of New Year’s Eve street parties, for the second year, including the one planned for Edinburgh which attracts tens of thousands of people.

Hogmanay street parties across Scotland were cancelled, with crowds at outdoor public events capped at 500 since Boxing Day, for at least three weeks, and numbers at indoor public events limited to 100 standing or 200 seated.

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update?





Nicola Sturgeon will give an update MSPs on Wednesday, January 4 as Holyrood will reconvene virtually despite still being in recess.

She will give the virtual update at around 2pm.