BORIS Johnson has warned that the rate of coronavirus spread in the UK is faster than ever before in an update to MPs.

The Prime Minister said that despite the concern about the Omicron variant, no new restrictions will be introduced in England for the time being.

Addressing the Commons, Mr Johnson said his cabinet "agreed this morning that we should stick with Plan B for another three weeks, with a further review before the regulations end on the January 26."

He said: "We are experiencing the fastest growth in Covid cases that we have ever known, with over 218,000 cases reported yesterday, although that included some delayed reporting.

"And potentially of greatest concern, case rates are now rapidly rising among the older and more vulnerable, including doubling every week among those over 60, with the obvious risk that this will continue to increase the pressures on our NHS."

He added that people living in Englad should still work from home, and those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland should "continue to follow the rules where they live."

It was also confirmed that those who test positive on a lateral flow test should record the result on the government website and isolate, without the need to get a follow-up PCR test.

Finally Mr Johnson said that despite some calls for further restructions ot prevent the spread of Omicron, there would be no extra locking down measures.

He said: "Lockdowns are not cost free. They impose a devastating toll on our physical and mental wellbeing, on our businesses, jobs and livelihoods, and, worst of all, on the life chances of our children.

"So this government does not believe we need to shut down our country again. Instead we are taking a balanced approach, using the protection of the boosters and the Plan B measures to reduce the spread of the virus, while acting to strengthen our NHS, protect critical national services and keep supply chains open."