THE SNP has urged Rishi Sunak to take radical steps to prevent people from struggling with the cost of living due to rising fuel prices.

The party's energy spokesman Alan Brown has called on the Chancellor to cut VAT on energy bills and give firms loans to stop them from going bust.

It comes after warnings that many people will see a noticeable rise in their fuel bills come April, when the energy cap is revised. It comes at the same time as a rise to National Insurance contributions, which has proted fears of a wider cost of living crisis across the UK.

Mr Brown, MP for Kilmarnock and Loudoun, has also called on Mr Sunak to reinstate the £20 per week rise in Universal Credit, as well as guarantee therer will be no future rise to the energy price cap.

The price cap was brought in in order to save consumers from extortionate energy bills, however many suppliers have cited it as a reason for their financial troubles and asked the government to look again at the charging mechanism.

Ms Brown said: "There can be no more delays from this Tory government. The energy crisis is hitting the UK’s most vulnerable right now - therefore it is their duty to deliver a substantial financial package.

“In order to properly tackle this potential catastrophe – which the Tories have created themselves – Rishi Sunak must cut VAT on energy bills, provide emergency loans to energy companies who find themselves on the brink, rule out a rise to the energy price cap, and – most importantly – reintroduce the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift.

“If the Chancellor is serious about tackling this energy crisis, these are just some of the key measures that must be introduced - rather than sitting back and profiting from the increase to oil and gas revenues."

A Treasury spokesman said: "We recognise people are facing pressures with the cost of living - which is why we’re taking £4.2bn of decisive action to help people across the UK.

"We’re providing extensive support to those on the lowest incomes, including putting an average of £1,000 more per year into the pockets of working families on Universal Credit, increasing the minimum wage and helping with the cost of fuel bills.

"The Scottish Government also has significant control over benefits and taxes in Scotland.”