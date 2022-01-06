FORMER SNP MP Margaret Ferrier is to appear in court today over an alleged breach of coronavirus restrictions.
Ferrier, 61, allegedly travelled from Glasgow to the House of Commons while waiting for the result of a test for Covid in September 2020.
After being informed that she tested positive for the virus and being told to self-isolate, Ferrier allegedly then made a return journey to Glasgow.
She became an independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton after having the SNP whip removed from her following the incident.
Ferrier was later charged with culpable and reckless conduct and appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court in February 2021, but made no plea.
She was committed for further examination and released on bail.
Ferrier's case is due to be heard at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.
Despite calls to step down as an MP following the alleged incident, Ferrier has resisted.
