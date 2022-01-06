SCOTLAND recorded 18 coronavirus-linked deaths and new 11,360 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.
The figures published by the Scottish Government on Thursday show 57,217 new tests for Covid-19 reported results and 23.1% were positive, down from from 26.9% on Wednesday.
The newly recorded deaths take the toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, to 9890.
The figures include a note advising of delays between tests being taken and results being reported but saying Public Health Scotland is monitoring the situation.
More than a million people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland since the start of the pandemic, at 1,010,660.
There were 1267 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 44 in 24 hours, and 43 were in intensive care, up one.
A total of 4,387,192 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,033,635 have received a second dose, and 3,041,961 have received a third dose or booster.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment